Olivia Mehaffey and Victoria Craig into final qualifier for full Ladies European Tour cards

Northern Ireland’s Olivia Mehaffey and Victoria Craig will bid for full Ladies European Tour cards at Q-School next week after coming through the 72-hole pre-qualifier in Spain.

Teeing it up to fulfil the wishes of her father Philip, who passed way on December 3 after a long battle with cancer, Mehaffey (24) closed with a level par 71 on the North Course at La Manga to finish third on six-under par, three shots behind wire-to-wire winner Lisa Pettersson of Sweden.

Clandeboye’s Victoria Craig also made the 75 qualifiers for next week’s five-round Final Qualifier at the same venue, grinding out 17 pars and a birdie in a one-under 72 on the North Course to finish tied 67th on 11-over, one stroke inside the qualifying mark.

“It has been good,” said Mehaffey, who birdied the first and second before dropping shots at the fourth and 15th.

“I had six weeks off before this, so it has been a nice way to ease in before next week and I’m pretty happy.

“I hit a lot of greens. There are few things I want to work on before next week, but it was really fun to learn both courses and get back into competitive golf again.”

Pettersson (26) closed with a level par 73 on the South Course to win by a shot on nine-under from Nigeria’s Georgia Iziemgbe Oboh, who shot a bogey-free 66 on the North.

The cut fell at 12-over with exactly 75 players including 13 amateurs making it through to Final Qualifier at La Manga from December 16-20 when the top 20 and ties will win Category 11 membership.

Players finishing from 21 to 50th and ties will be eligible for LET Membership in Category 15 with Category 18 membership for those who make the 72-hole cut.

Those who miss the cut will be ranked in Category 18 in order of finish.