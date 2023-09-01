Olivia Mehaffey and Kate Lanigan thrilled to cruise into the weekend at Women’s Irish Open

Kate Lanigan of Ireland watches her drive on the 11th hole during day two of the KPMG Women's Irish Open Golf Championship at Dromoland Castle in Clare. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Olivia Mehaffey believes she can free up this weekend and give the home fans something to cheer about after making the cut on her debut in the KPMG Women’s Irish Open at Dromoland Castle.

The Banbridge star (24) went out in two-over par to slip back to within two shots of the projected cut mark. But she birdied the 13th, 16th and 18th coming home to add a 71 to her opening 69 and go into the weekend just five shots behind clubhouse leader Anne Van Dam.

The big-hitting Dutch star fired seven birdies in a six-under 66 to lead by a shot on nine-under France’s Anne-Lise Caudal with Leona Maguire an afternoon starter from one-under.

“I think it is a little different when you start on the front nine because I think a lot of the birdies come on the back nine, so when you drop a few shots and you know you are close to the cut line you feel a little bit tense,” Mehaffey confessed. “I felt like I was hitting a lot of good putts and I couldn’t get anything to drop so it was nice to hole a couple coming in.”

After missing out on the event’s return last year following a ten-year absence from the schedule as she took a five-month sabbatical for her mental health, Mehaffey is making her Women’s Irish Open debut and she’s determined to make her mark.

“It’s weird, I was out there today and I honestly, as a professional, have never played in an event that’s meant so much to me,” she confessed.

“I think not having an Irish Open when I was young and seeing so many people out there and how much work went into this, I was like, I really, really want this, but not just for me because I have a lot of family that wanted to come on the weekend.

“You really want to play the weekend when it is in your home country. I think that’s nice, making the cut frees you up a little bit and I really like this course. I like how it fits my eyes and I am looking forward to the next two days and am going to try and make some birdies.”

It was also a great morning for Hermitage amateur Kate Lanigan (22) who followed a 72 with a three-under 69 to make the cut with ease on three-under.

The Trinity college business graduate followed an early bogey at the 11th with birdies at the 12th, 15th, 16th and 18th to turn in three-under and while she bogeyed the fourth, she ground out four pars before finishing with a birdie at the ninth to make the weekend with ease on three-under

“I'm at a huge advantage, I played last year, and I didn't play well,” Lanigan said. “But look, I reflected on the week, I suppose the golf was fine. It was just oh .... I was a bag of nervous, basically. So this year, it definitely helped.

“I knew kind of where everything was, I knew how many people will be out. So I felt that I just had to control the golf and everything else will be fine. So yeah, learning experience from last year for sure.”

As for her round, she was happy to get four birdies in the bag on the easier back nine before taking on the tough front nine.

“I was just trying to get as many birdies in to weather the storm of the front nine,” she said. “But I didn't play too badly on the front nine. I got around in level was nice to finish off with a birdie.

“It was pretty solid. I think the difference between yesterday and today is I just hit the fairway a little more which takes the pressure off. So yeah, very, very, very happy.”