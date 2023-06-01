Old boys gel as Etridge ‘putts’ Seniors away

The Duke of Wellington claimed the battle of Waterloo was won on the playing fields of Eton, but Tom Etridge could also claim the Irish Senior Men’s Amateur Open was won on the playing fields of Radley College after teaming up with fellow old boy Hugh Mackeown to win at Hermitage last week.

Playing out of Sunningdale (51), Etridge had former Irish international Hugh whispering words of encouragement as his caddie, and he put on an exhibition of incredible putting, using the blade a career-best 23 times en route to a final round 70 that forced a playoff with Galway’s Joe Lyons on level par.

He single putted seven times on the back nine alone, the pick of them a 15-footer for par at the 18th, before going on to win with a par at the second extra hole, the short par-four first.

“We went to the same school, Radley College,” Hugh reported after his man’s win. “I’m more than 30 years his senior, but there’s a big inter-schools competition called the Halford Hewitt Cup played every year in Deal and Sandwich, and we were on the winning team in 1996, though we didn’t play together that year.

“All the top public schools play it – Eton, Harrow, Winchester – 64 schools with five foursomes pairs on each team in a knockout in April, when you get everything from snow to sleet, year in, year out. Tom was my partner for very many years, and it was a very successful partnership, and you can see why because he holes everything!”

Hugh never won an Irish championship though he did reach the semis of the Close, the West and the South in a distinguished amateur career that he managed to outshine professionally as Chairman of the Musgrave Group.

As for Tom, he could only thank his caddie for suggesting he come over, taking him for games at Portmarnock and putting him up at his Sutton home before pushing the bag on the final day.

“It’s just been great having him around because you can’t keep yourself going mentally unless you have someone to help you around, and if you happen to hole a whole lot of putts, that’s very helpful,” he said with a grin.

As for the putting, he said: “They are such good surfaces, and Hermitage obviously puts so much care and attention into the course. If you do start holing, then it all works.”

Etridge would go on to make a 10-footer for par on the first in the playoff before Lyons missed a short putt at the second extra hole.

The Englishman looks like one to watch in the European Senior Men’s Championship at Douglas from June 15-17, not far from Cork Golf Club, where Hugh (now playing out of Portmarnock) was a member when he reached the semi-finals of the 1973 Irish Close at Rosses Point.

That earned him his first Irish cap in the European Amateur Team Championships at Penina.