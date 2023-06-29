O’Keeffe sets course record en route to Woodbrook win

Douglas’s Peter O’Keeffe set a new course record en route to an impressive six-stroke win in the Pinergy Woodbrook Men’s Senior Scratch Cup.

The two-time Irish Amateur Open and former Irish Close champion birdied the second, third and fifth, then eagled the 14th and birdied the 15th and 16th to open with a new course record, seven-under 65.

That gave him a four-shot lead over Naas’s Robert Brazill, with Enniscrone’s David Shiel five behind at the popular clifftop venue near Bray, with Lahinch’s Thomas Neenan the next best with a one-under 71

The big Cork man didn’t hold back in the afternoon and carded a three-under 69 to win on 10 under par from former West of Ireland champion Brazill, who followed his opening 69 with a 71.

He stretched his lead with birdies at the first and second and while he would bogey the sixth and 15th, he birdied the 10th, 14th and 16th to win going away.

“Great day yesterday at the Woodbrook Golf Club Scratch Cup,” O’Keeffe said. “Big thanks to Pinergy for their support of the event. For those of you who haven’t played Woodbrook, put it on your list!”