Off scratch in the game of life

This is a story about the Foley family from Clontarf in north Dublin. It’s about Irish Close champion, Hugh, who found a new focus to his golfing endeavours from the serious illness which eventually took the life of his father last month.

It’s about David Foley, who gained remarkable solace from golf through those difficult times. And it’s about his wife, Oonagh and their daughter, Ally, who followed her father into medicine.

From a base in Beaumont Hospital, Professor Foley’s expertise in stenting made him one of the country’s leading cardiologists. He could also be accurately described as a fanatical golfer, who won the President’s Prize at Ballybunion before going on to capture the Healy Matchplay Cup at Royal Dublin in 2017.

He and I became friends in recent years, which caused me to watch his funeral mass on line. As part of the service, Hugh and Ally sang Sting’s iconic Fields of Gold as a duet.

Read More

When they performed it on the occasion of the death of their grandfather, Michael Foley, in Askeaton in 2015, their dad had liked it. And you could imagine how the opening line, “You’ll remember me when the west wind moves/Upon the fields of barley . . .” would appeal to farming people from Limerick.

On October 11 last, I sent a text to the professor which read: “Hi David. What’s this I hear about Hugh?”

To which came the reply: “He just won the Close in Rosapenna, Dermot . . . by 10 shots. Truly surreal. Not there. Virtually never go watch in case he notices me, ha ha, and it might distract him.”

To win a national championship by such a margin was remarkable. Only two comparable achievements come to mind in an Irish context. One was Niall Kearney’s triumph by 14 strokes in the 2015 Irish PGA Championship at Dundalk, also in October, when three players were tied in second place.

Prior to that, Des Smyth set a target which has never been matched when, in 1980 at Headfort, he won the Irish Dunlop Tournament by the staggering margin of 16 strokes. And the runner-up happened to be former Walker Cup and Ryder Cup player, Peter Townsend.

From a weak start of 77, culminating in four bogeys in the last five holes, Hugh Foley proceeded to sparkle with second and third rounds of 66, 67 on the formidable Sandy Hills stretch for a six-under-par aggregate of 210 in the 54-hole event.

“I drove home that evening with Patrick Keeling from Roganstown and Richard Knightly and Robbie Hynes from Royal Dublin, three of the lads I had shared digs with in Rosapenna,” Hugh recalled. “The car was a bit of a squeeze, with all our gear and the trophy in its protective box. We got back about nine.

“It was all a bit surreal. Dad stayed up making us sandwiches until two or three in the morning. I have a picture of him drinking from the cup, which became a bit of a struggle, it’s so big. The occasion brought home to me what a close family we are, which had never really hit me until my dad got ill.”

Two months later, the newly-crowned champion was at Roganstown GC with his coach, Geoff Loughrey, for rather special practice. Through medical connections at Ardglass GC, the professor lined-up his son with Loughrey during Hugh’s Leaving Certificate year in 2015. That’s also when he first met Michael Bannon.

The father compared the challenge Hugh was facing in golf, to the years of work he had to apply to becoming an established cardiologist.

“He trusted Geoff and Michael to guide me along the right road,” said Hugh. “Part of the arrangement is that I see Michael five or six times a year. When we met last December 12, he had already sent me a very nice congratulatory text about Rosapenna. He was in Florida working with Rory McIlroy at the time.

“He and Geoff bounce off each other very well. Michael is great on detail, which I imagine comes from working with a world-class player. Suggested changes may appear minor but can make a big difference. A little tweak from a different set of eyes.

“He has a great memory, quiet and detailed. Five or six months on from his previous visit, he will remember what we were working on when we last met. Out of the blue, he’ll ask ‘Why are you doing that?’”

On August 1, 2019, David Foley collapsed suddenly, fracturing the back of his skull. After being monitored in hospital for a few weeks, a cancerous brain tumour was diagnosed, leading to surgery.

“Seeing him attached to all sorts of tubes in Beaumont Hospital was harrowing,” said Hugh. “I tried not to dwell on it but I remember stopping golf for two or three weeks when he was in there. Of course it meant missing our annual involvement in the Father and Son Tournament in Waterville, but we learned that they said prayers for dad during the week. Which was lovely.

“When I resumed competition in the Interpros, I played great. Without touching a club. In fact I got down to plus-four (handicap) without really practising.

“Dad’s illness gave me a fresh perspective on life in general, on what’s really important, not the silly little things that can get to you on a golf course. I know I became a calmer, more focused player during 2020.

“Calmness on a golf course is a great thing to have. All the while, I was optimistic dad would pull through. Though I became aware that brain tumours don’t tend to have good outcomes, I was convinced he would be in the one per cent who would survive for 10 or 15 years.

“As for him, his attitude was incredible. He had great surgery followed by expert treatment and would show us he was getting better, especially by never complaining.

“He must have known what the prognosis was, but he gave the impression that his treatment had beaten it. It was like he wrapped it all up like a grenade and threw it over the wall where it would go off, whenever it went off. The words tumour and death were never mentioned.”

As a professional golf writer it is intimidating to be confronted by someone who is better informed than you are about the finer points of the modern game.

David Foley posed such a problem for me. I could only smile when Hugh talked about what they found on his mobile phone after he died — close on 200 videos, mainly from Sky Sports, where Nick Dougherty’s Tee-Time Tips were among his favourites. According to Hugh, these would help restore the single-figure handicap he had treasured for most of his golfing life.

When illness struck, he drifted out to 15, but then managed to work his way back to 11 at a time in life when most players are headed in the opposite direction.

He had grumbled to me quite a few times about ill-informed medics closing down golf courses before delivering his grand finale last August. That was in a return to the Father and Son at Waterville, which Covid made a quieter affair. There, with typical grit and bloody-mindedness, the Prof made a handsome contribution to their victory in the gross section by a significant eight-stroke margin. Particularly impressive was a better-ball 71 on the final day.

He later texted me: “We were just soooo glad to be there . . . to get involved in social aspect and the craic/interaction as compared to last year at this time. Small, intimate crowd and great hospitality by Marty Carr. The Gross Award is becoming the main prize actually . . .” Wonderful, I thought.

My last text to him was on January 1, wishing him “A better year in 2021.” The reply came from Hugh on January 14, preparing me for the worst. The cancer had returned and he died two days later. He was 59.

Hugh, who now plays off plus-six under the new world scheme, will be 24 on May 9, his father’s birthday. “I’m definitely turning professional, but I’ve no idea when,” he said. “I tend to set goals as I go along.”

Then wistfully: “I keep thinking about the 2023 Walker Cup at St Andrews. Dad always felt there couldn’t be a better place to wrap up my amateur career.”

The idea of excellence really appealed to him. As a golfing, former patient of his recalled him saying in the operating theatre: “I may be five-handicap at golf, but I’m scratch at this stuff.” And he surely was.