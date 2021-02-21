| 8°C Dublin

Off scratch in the game of life

The late Professor David Foley leaves a legacy of striving for excellence that is reflected in his talented son, Hugh

Hugh Foley after winning the AIG 2020 Irish Amateur Close Championship at Rosapenna Golf Club. Photo: Pat Cashman Expand

Hugh Foley after winning the AIG 2020 Irish Amateur Close Championship at Rosapenna Golf Club. Photo: Pat Cashman

Dermot Gilleece

This is a story about the Foley family from Clontarf in north Dublin. It’s about Irish Close champion, Hugh, who found a new focus to his golfing endeavours from the serious illness which eventually took the life of his father last month.

It’s about David Foley, who gained remarkable solace from golf through those difficult times. And it’s about his wife, Oonagh and their daughter, Ally, who followed her father into medicine.

From a base in Beaumont Hospital, Professor Foley’s expertise in stenting made him one of the country’s leading cardiologists. He could also be accurately described as a fanatical golfer, who won the President’s Prize at Ballybunion before going on to capture the Healy Matchplay Cup at Royal Dublin in 2017.

