Norwegian Suzann Pettersen the European captain for 2023 Solheim Cup but Saudi spectre hangs over Ryder job

Team Europe's Suzann Pettersen admits she has some "big shoes to fill" after landing her dream role as Europe's Solheim Cup captain. Photo: PA Wire

Europe might be struggling to find a successor to Pádraig Harrington as Ryder Cup captain, but the Ladies' European Tour has moved quickly and appointed Norwegian Suzann Pettersen as the European captain for the 2023 Solheim Cup in Spain.

The two-time Major champion holed the winning putt at Gleneagles in 2019 before announcing her retirement, then returned to serve as a vice-captain under Catriona Matthew when Team Europe beat Team USA 15-13 to win for only the second time on US soil at the Inverness Club in Ohio soil earlier this year.

The former Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings Number Two has collected 21 professional titles across the LET and LPGA Tours, including Majors at the 2007 McDonald’s LPGA Championship and the 2013 Evian Championship, yet her most cherished memories have come in the Solheim Cup.

“I am simply thrilled to be named Solheim Cup Captain,” Pettersen said. "This is the biggest honour of my career.

“My best golfing memories are from the Solheim Cup. You are out there with your teammates, your friends, and you all work for one goal. You fight for your friends and you share incredibly precious moments.

“I have played with and under many wonderful captains since I made my debut in the competition 19 years ago. Every Solheim has been special in its own way. You make friendships for life and memories you’ll never forget.

“Every captain is different and brings their unique skills to the table. I am very much looking forward to bringing my experience to the role and working hard over the next 22 months to defend the Cup on Spanish soil.”

Alexandra Armas, chief executive of the Ladies' European Tour, said: “We are delighted that Suzann has accepted the role of captain for the 2023 Solheim Cup. She has been the heart and soul of the European team for almost 20 years and with 21 points earned from nine appearances, her record speaks for itself. With her passion for the Solheim Cup, her love for the game of golf and her competitive fire, she will be an inspiration to the team and fans around the world.”

The next Solheim Cup will be played at Fina Cortesin in the heart of the Costa del Sol, from 18- 24 September 2023. "Catriona has left me some really big shoes to fill," the Norwegian said of Matthew, who led Europe to glory in 2019 and then this year. "She has been an outstanding captain.

"I think, most importantly, she was just herself. She has a very relaxed, calm personality and that smoothness passed on to the team, which creates a great atmosphere to go out and perform at the biggest stage.

"She'll definitely be on my speed dial for the next two years with questions and for advice on how to map it out.”

While Pettersen is under no illusions about the size of the task ahead, she’s up for the challenge, "I always think the pressure is bigger playing on home soil," she said."We all went over to Toledo feeling like the underdogs and this is where the team spirit and teamwork really played in our favour. We had literally the team players, the helpers, the captains and that was about it.

"I think we had a total of 25 Europeans against all of the Americans, with no European crowds on site.

"We definitely proved that we can do it, we can get the job done and we have a big task to keep that cup here on European soil, but we are all for it."

As for the European Ryder Cup captaincy, it’s understood that Harrington’s successor will be named early next year.

However, it remains unclear who will get the job with the spectre of the Saudi threat to the DP World Tour and PGA Tour in the air. Seven members of the most recent European team are seeking permission to play the 2022 Saudi International powered, which takes place at Royal Greens Golf and Country Club, near Jeddah, from 3-6 February.

Lee Westwood’s decision to make himself unavailable as he bids to extend his playing career has left the likes of Henrik Stenson and Luke Donald as the front runners.

However, Stenson was today named as one of 25 players to commit to teeing up in Jeddah from 3-6 February.

Shane Lowry and Graeme McDowell have also asked for releases from both the DP World Tour and the PGA Tour, with both organisations expected to deny them permission to play on a tour backed by the Saudis.

"The Asian Tour has gone from being partners to being competitors," European Tour chairman David Williams told The Scotsman recently when asked about Greg Norman’s appointment as chairman of Saudi-backed Liv Golf Investments, which is pumping $200m into the Asian Tour. "And we are fierce competitors."

While Lowry has told the DP World Tour and the PGA Tour he has no interest in playing on a breakaway World Tour backed by the Saudis, he has a multi-year contract in the Saudi International and has yet to hear if he will be granted permission to play in Jeddah in February.

All indications are that all players committed to the Saudi event will be denied permission and could face fines or suspensions.

When asked if the state of play, the DP World Tour today told Independent.ie: "We have no comment to make at this time.”