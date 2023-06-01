Nolan comes of age with epic Brabazon win

Galway Golf Club star (23) boosts Walker Cup hopes by winning English Amateur Championship at Sunningdale

Irish golf has produced its share of slow burners, and Galway Golf Club’s Liam Nolan could well turn out to be the latest in that line of top players after his magnificent victory in the Brabazon Trophy at Sunningdale.

The 23-year-old from Bearna beat England’s Zach Little in a thrilling three-hole play-off to etch his name alongside those of David Long (1979), Ronan Rafferty (1980, tied with Peter McEvoy), Niall Kearney (2009) and Cormac Sharvin (2015) as Irish winners of the English Amateur Open Strokeplay title.

As a member of the Great Britain and Ireland Walker Cup panel, Nolan is now in prime position to back up his second big career win and clinch his place in the team to face the Americans on the Old Course at St Andrews in September.

But as he takes time out this week for a holiday in Spain before embarking on an intense summer schedule of events, he can reflect on his journey to the higher echelons of world amateur golf and a job well done so far.

“It’s still pretty hard to express my emotions because it’s all new, but I’m just delighted to have this trophy,” he said after joining the likes of amateur great Michael Bonallack and Major champions Sandy Lyle and Charl Schwartzel on the list of winners.

“The name and the history of Sunningdale Golf Club makes it one of the coolest places to win a golf tournament. There have been a lot of really good winners here in the past, and to put my name on this trophy is amazing.

“To share a moment with people who have been with you through thick and thin, especially my mum and dad; they’ve seen all the ups and downs, so we’ll definitely treasure this moment for a long time.

“The Golf Ireland guys are my best friends, so it’s special to have them here this week, and to have them following me for most of the round today and cheering me on through good and bad shots was amazing.

“I’m going to Spain next week for a bit of a break before we have a long schedule of tournaments coming up, so I’m just going to relax, play a bit of golf and think about what I’ve achieved this week.”

He was lying second, five shots behind Roganstown sensation Sean Keeling (16) with a round to play but headed out with a clear mindset after calling his coach.

“I knew the first two days I made a few mistakes I wouldn’t usually make,” he said. “I knew I was playing well. So I just called him and said, I’m just going to go out and enjoy it and stay as calm as possible. I couldn’t really worry about anyone else, and it was enough in the end, thank God.”

As Keeling shot 76 to finish a brilliant tied fourth on level par, Nolan birdied the last for a two-under 68 to match Little, who set a three-under-par target with an incredible seven-under 63.

“Around that course today, I don’t know where he got seven birdies, but that was really, really good stuff from Zach,” Nolan said. “I’d never played with him and when I saw that ball come off the driver on the first hole of the play-off, my jaw nearly dropped. I was thinking, this is going to be a really, really tough one to win.”

They went par-birdie at the first and 18th before Nolan chipped dead on their return to the first and Little lipped out, giving the Galway man his second win of the year following his victory in the South American Amateur Championship in Ecuador in January.

That win in Quito was a monkey off Nolan’s back after he had failed to add to his victory in the 2018 Leinster Boys Championship.

Despite a string of excellent results, including runner-up finishes in the West of Ireland Championship in 2021 and 2022, he has not made winning an obsession but looked to improve his game at every turn.

Son of 1988 All Ireland winning Galway hurler Tom Nolan, he’s managed his Type 1 diabetes to become one of Ireland’s most impressive young golfers over the past three years.

Highly academic, he did not concentrate fully on golf until he was 20. While he had a few offers of US golf scholarships and even considered the golf programme at Maynooth University, he preferred to remain in his native Galway, where the chance to study bio-medical engineering at the University of Galway proved decisive.

Winning at Sunningdale meant the world to him, and while he’s loathe to get too far ahead of himself, he knows he has a great chance now to push for greater honours with a likely place on the Irish team for the European Team Championships, an excellent springboard to potential Walker Cup selection.

He’s one of 11 Irish players in action in next week’s St Andrews Links Trophy with the Amateur Championship at Hillside and Southport & Ainsdale from June 19-24, another massive week for him.

As for the professional game, he is sensible enough to know that it is still too early to start making predictions.

Tall and powerful, he’s worked hard to achieve more consistency with his approach play over the past few years and greater control in that department has led to more shots finishing around pin high, leaving him more realistic birdie and eagle chances as well as far easier recovery shots should he miss the green.

He plans to finish his degree next year, and if his form is good enough, he may dip his toe in the shark-infested waters of the pro game with a trip to Q-School.

He’s not making any promises and simply looking to enjoy his Brabazon Trophy win for now before chasing his third win of what’s already been a memorable season at the Home of Golf.​​​