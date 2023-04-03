No Masters spot but Pádraig Harrington does clinch a first PGA Tour top-10 finish in two years

Pádraig Harrington missed out on a Masters spot, but a closing 71 in the Valero Texas Open gave him his first top-10 finish on the PGA Tour for nearly two years.

The three-time major champion (51) – a multiple winner on the PGA Tour Champions last season – was looking to win on the main US tour for the first time since the 2015 Honda Classic and secure a spot at Augusta National next week.

But a five-shot deficit proved to be too much of a handicap for the reigning US Senior Open champion at TPC San Antonio, where 2019 winner Corey Conners (31) of Canada came from a shot behind Patrick Rodgers, closing with a bogey-free four-under 68 to win his second PGA Tour title by one stroke from Oklahoma rookie Sam Stevens on 15-under par.

Harrington knew he needed a low round to have a chance of winning, but he bogeyed the par-five second after a poor drive and never got any momentum.

While he got that shot back with a wedge to eight feet at the fifth, he didn’t make another birdie until the 12th.

He needed a blistering finish to have a chance of posting a threatening score but mixed birdies at the 14th and 17th with bogeys at the 13th and 15th.

He finished tied 10th on eight-under for his first top-10 on the PGA Tour since he finished fourth behind Phil Mickelson in the 2021 PGA Championship and a boost of confidence ahead of three Major appearances against the young guns at the PGA, the US Open and the Open lawyer this year.

Overnight leader Rodgers was seeking his maiden win and a dream trip down Magnolia Lane.

He picked up an early birdie at the second but dropped three shots in four holes from the fourth en route to a closing 73 and a tie for fifth.

Conners took a three-shot lead when he birdied the 15th to get to 15-under.

He faced a late challenge from Kansas hopeful Stevens (26), who had an eight-foot birdie chance at the last to tie but missed and tapped for a 66 that featured two eagles and five birdies.

Sam Ryder shot 66 and Matt Kuchar a 68 to tie for third, two shots adrift on 13-under.