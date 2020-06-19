Nick Watney withdraws from RBC Heritage after positive coronavirus test as McIlroy makes cut with stellar round

Nick Watney has tested positive for coronavirus, necessitating his withdrawal from the RBC Heritage at Hilton Head before he was scheduled to play his second round.

The PGA said in a statement that the American was exhibiting symptoms of the virus on Friday, prior to his arrival at the Harbour Town Golf Links, and a subsequent test came back positive.

Watney, who shot 74 in the opening round, is the first golfer to test positive since the PGA Tour's return at the Charles Schwab Challenge last week. The PGA said none of the 369 people, including Watney, who were tested upon their arrival at the tournament earlier this week returned positive results.

The PGA statement said: "Nick Watney has withdrawn from the RBC Heritage prior to the second round after testing positive for Covid-19.

"On Friday, prior to arriving at the tournament, he indicated he had symptoms consistent with the illness and after consulting with a physician, was administered a test and found to be positive.

"For the health and well-being of all associated with the tournament and those within the community, the tour has begun implementing its response plan in consultation with medical experts including working with those who may have had close contact with Nick."

Elsewhere, Rory McIlroy made the cut following a very impressive second round of six-under-par to leave him on -5 overall. McIlroy made birdies at the second, fifth and ninth on the front nine and followed that up with birdies at 11, 12 and 15 on the back nine.

It was a short week for Shane Lowry and Graeme McDowell, who both missed the cut after finishing on -1 after two rounds, three shots off the cut mark.

Frustratingly for the duo, they both enjoyed strong rounds, with Lowry carding a four under par 67 while McDowell went one better with a 66.

