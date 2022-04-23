Niall Kearney relishing chance to tough it out in Tarragona test

Royal Dublin’s Niall Kearney is relishing the tough set-up after he birdied the last to make the cut on the mark in the ISPS Handa Championship in Spain.

The Dubliner (34) signed for a two-under 68 when he returned to Infinitum’s Lakes Course to complete his weather-delayed opening round, then chiselled out a one-over 71.

“The course is set up very well with tough rough,” said Kearney, who was tied 60th on one-under, 10 strokes behind Scotland’s Scott Jamieson.

“It’s a really tough, proper setup, but I like the tougher tests, so hopefully, I can make a fast start tomorrow and get it going over the weekend.”

Clandeboye’s Jonathan Caldwell shot a second successive 71 and Cormac Sharvin a 70 as they missed the cut by three strokes on two-over.

Jamieson (38) fired a seven-under 63 to lead by two strokes from Finland’s Tapio Pulkannen on 11-under but admitted he needs to produce on Sundays if he’s to end his 10-year wait for his second DP World Tour win.

“It’s easy to play the golf course in the first two rounds because you are not necessarily playing against other people at that point,” said Jamieson, who has had more leads or co-leads than anyone this season with five.

On the PGA Tour, Séamus Power and Graeme McDowell looked likely to miss the cut in the $8.3 million Zurich Classic of New Orleans.

They followed an early birdie four at the second at TPC Louisiana with bogeys at the fifth, 12th and 14th for a two-over 74 in the foursomes that left them tied on five-under 59th with only the top 33 teams and ties to progress.

Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele followed their spectacular 59 in the fourballs with a four-under 68 to lead by two shots from Cameron Tringale and Wyndham Clark on 17-under.

In amateur golf, Kirkistown Castle’s Beth Coulter played her last 12 holes in six-under as she carded a four-under 69 on Portstewart’s Strand Course to win the Ulster Women’s Championship by one stroke from Clandeboye’s Jessica Ross.