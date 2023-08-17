Niall Horan backing Irish celebs to get into golf

Singer Niall Horan has backed The First Tee team to continue to inspire more women and girls to get involved in golf.

The former One Direction star sent a video to Lorraine Keane, Pamela Joyce and Valerie Wheeler as they ramp up their preparations to take part in this month’s KPMG Women’s Irish Open Pro-Am.

The First Tee, Journey to Dromoland, is Golf Ireland’s latest initiative which sees the three celebrities go from relative beginners to playing in the event at Dromoland Castle on August 30.

And Horan, who is also keen golfer and founder of golf management business Modest Golf, offered his support.

“I hear you’re getting into golf this summer with Golf Ireland and will be playing at the KPMG Irish Women’s Open (Pro-Am) at Dromoland Castle,” said Horan.

“Thank you so much for getting into the game of golf and encouraging other women to get into the game also. Lots of love and I’ll see you soon.”

The KPMG Women’s Irish Open runs from August 31 to September 3, with Leona Maguire, Olivia Mehaffey and Lauren Walsh and amateur Aine Donegan some of the leading Irish entrants.