New sponsor for West of Ireland championship ahead of 99th tournament

County Sligo's famous Rosses Point Links will host the 99th West of Ireland Amateur Championship in two weeks, and the club has achieved a major coup by attracting a new sponsor in Connolly's Audi for the April 15-19 classic.

The traditional season-opener on the Irish men's amateur calendar will be played under a new format this year with the top 16 players after three rounds of strokeplay from April 15-17 going through to the matchplay stages of the Connolly's Audi West of Ireland Championship on Monday and Tuesday, April 18-19.

"The main reason we are sponsoring the West of Ireland Championship is that it's a fantastic competition, and it is right on our doorstep here in the west of Ireland," said Neil Connolly, owner of the Connolly Motor Group.

"We have a huge customer base in the area and Connolly Motor Group, along with Audi, are synonymous with golf, so golf is very close to our hearts.

"When you live here locally, you see the community spirit involved from the members and all the volunteers. So it was an easy decision for us to say, yes, count on us."

The deal with Connolly's Audi is for one year, but the sponsor is keen to carry one for the 100th staging in 2023 and potentially beyond.

The championship field is limited to 132, but 92 players will tee it up in the West of Ireland Championship 18-hole Qualifier on Wednesday, April 13, when six places in the championship field will be up for grabs.

Royal Dublin's Hugh Foley will be back to defend his title, but there will also be a strong local contingent headed by reigning South of Ireland champion and Irish international TJ Ford.

"The new format will be interesting to see," said Ford, who was seventh behind Foley when the championship was played as a 72-hole strokeplay event in September last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

"There should be a great matchplay field because the quality should come through over 54 holes. If you make the 54-hole cut, you should have as good a chance of winning the West as you will ever have."