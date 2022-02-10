New six-year sponsorship deal for Irish Open as prize fund soars

Rory McIlroy celebrates with the trophy after winning the 2016 Dubai Duty Free Irish Open at The K Club. Photo: Sportsfile

Dublin-based global biotechnology company Horizon Therapeutics will take over from Dubai Duty Free as title sponsors off the Irish Open in a six-year deal.

The Horizon Irish Open will take place at Mount Juliet from June 30-July 3.

The agreement, which was engineered through the Strategic Alliance between the DP World Tour and PGA Tour, will herald in a new era for the island of Ireland's national Open and underlines its status as a key event on the DP World Tour.

The tournament will see a significant increase in prize money to $6 million, nearly double the €3 million ($3.42m) purse on offer in 2021.

Founded in 2008, Horizon develops medicines for the treatment of rare, autoimmune and severe inflammatory diseases and is motivated by the idea that science and compassion must work together to transform lives.

Guy Kinnings, Deputy CEO and Chief Commercial Officer of the European Tour group, said: "We are thrilled to welcome Horizon as the new Title Partner of the Irish Open.

"It is a tournament which always holds a special place in the global golfing calendar thanks to its history, the world-renowned Irish fans and of course the many world-class players the island has produced.

"It is a sign of Horizon's commitment to golf on the island of Ireland that they have committed until at least 2027 and we very much look forward to working with them.

"This agreement is just the latest example of how the Strategic Alliance with the PGA TOUR continues to benefit our membership."

Tim Walbert, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, Horizon added: "Horizon has called Ireland home for nearly ten years and this partnership with the DP World Tour further solidifies our continued business and community commitment.

"In addition to developing medicines, philanthropy is at our core. We have forged meaningful relationships in Ireland and know that serving as the Title Partner of this historic tournament will serve as a platform to positively impact the Irish and global community."

First played in 1927, the Horizon Irish Open is one of the world's most famous national opens, boasting former champions such as Seve Ballestoros, Sir Nick Faldo, Pádraig Harrington, Bernhard Langer, Rory McIlroy, Colin Montgomerie, José María Olazábal and Jon Rahm.

The 2022 edition will once again form part of the Open Qualifying Series, with the top three players not already exempt earning a coveted place in The 150th Open Championship on The Course at St Andrews two weeks later.

Rory McIlroy has yet to decide whether or not he will tee it up.

The 2016 champion has a busy summer schedule planned with starts in the Memorial Tournament (June 2-5), the RBC Canadian Open (June 9-12) - which has not been played since he won it by seven shots in 2019 - the U.S. Open June 16-19) and the Travelers Championship (June 23-26) all taking place in successive weeks before the Irish Open.

"I'd love to see it co-sanctioned by the PGA Tour in the future. I think that would be obviously a wonderful thing for the event,” McIlroy said in Dubai last month. “I haven't made my decision yet.

"I know I'm playing a lot of golf in the States around that time of year, Memorial, Canada, U.S. Open, Travelers.

"Yeah, we'll see, and I honestly haven't made that decision yet. But whenever I do, I'll certainly let you know."