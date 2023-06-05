New sensation Rose Zhang another Major rival for Leona Maguire

Rose Zhang poses with the trophy after winning the Mizuho Americas Open in a playoff over Jennifer Kupcho during the final round at Liberty National Golf Club. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Leona Maguire made seven birdies in a superb closing 67 to finish tied sixth in the Mizuho Americas Open, but she now faces another massive rival for LPGA glory in new sensation Rose Zhang.

The Californian (20) made history by becoming the first player since Beverly Hanson in 1951 to win in her first professional start.

Just a week after retaining the individual title at the NCAA Championships, where she trailed Castlewarden's Lauren Walsh by five shots after 36 holes, Zhang carded a two-over 74 to tie with Major winner Jennifer Kupcho on nine-under before beating her with a par at the second tie hole, where she hit a four-hybrid to six feet.

"What is happening? I just can't believe it," Zhang said after two-putting for victory. "It was just last week when I won NCAAs with my teammates, and to turn pro and come out here, it's just been amazing."

Maguire was well aware of Zhang before last night.

The Californian last month snatched one of her records – 135 weeks as World Amateur number one — set by the Cavan star in 2018.

After her win, the Stanford graduate accepted immediate LPGA Tour membership and a cheque for $412,500.

She had made 13 previous starts on Tour as an amateur, including eight major championships, with her best finish on Tour as an amateur, a tie for 12th in the Chevron Championship.

She was expected to hit the ground running as a professional as she is coming off one of the most successful amateur careers in history, having earned two NCAA Women's Golf Championship Individual Championship titles (2022, 2023), back-to-back ANNIKA Awards (2022, 2023) and a win at the 2023 Augusta National Women's Amateur, among many other accolades.

Her eight wins this season tied Tiger Woods for the most by a Stanford player in the history of the University.

Incredibly, she has her university finals this week and has to move out of her dorm.

"It is most certainly on my mind," she said. "I have no idea what I'm going to do with that. I've got an essay due, PSAT due for CS.

"We'll figure that out. I'm also moving on the 13th, so I have a busy week ahead of me, and that's not golf related."

As for her greatest motivator, she pointed to a divine influence.

"I grew up in a Christian household and going into college, I really wanted to have an identity outside of golf because sometimes, as an athlete, it's -- you know, it kind of takes a toll on you if you think that golf is your whole world," she said.

"And for me, I realised this being Christian is my identity, and knowing there is a higher power watching over me and always working to become better as a child of God is something that I've been trying to work on and that I will continue to work on throughout my whole life."

Maguire earned $70,463 for her share of seventh and is now 10th in the Race to CME Globe Standings, while Stephanie Meadow is 81st after she tied for 49th on four-over par after a closing 73.

Meadow remains in New Jersey for this week's ShopRite LPGA Classic at Seaview near Atlantic City but Maguire takes a week off to prepare for the Meijer LPGA Classic and the KPMG Women's PGA Championship.