New rule to limit use of green-reading books will get Rory McIlroy’s approval

Golf's governing bodies have made available a rule to further limit the use of green-reading books at the highest levels of the game.

The Model Local Rule (MLR), which comes into effect on January 1, 2022, will allow tournament committees to limit players to using only the yardage book that it has approved.

The intention is that such books show only minimal detail of any significant slopes or tiers on each green, rather than the detailed illustrations of the direction and degree of slopes currently allowed.

Speaking in June about a proposed ban on the detailed books on the PGA Tour, Rory McIlroy said he was in favour of it for the "greater good of the game".

"I use a greens book and I'd like to get rid of them," McIlroy said.

"It's not that it's an advantage really, it's just taking away a skill that takes time and practice to be mastered. I think reading greens is a real skill that some people are better at than others, and it just nullifies that."