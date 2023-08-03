New Druids Glen Pro-Am will aid Down Syndrome

Golfers never like the idea of a double, but there’s a chance available for a double whammy at Druids Glen later this month when the newly renovated course hosts an Irish PGA Pro-Am tournament in aid of the Down Syndrome Centre.

The tournament, which will be the first professional tournament played at the five-star resort in over 20 years, will take place on Wednesday, 23 August.

Sponsored by Irish Life and raising funds for the Down Syndrome Centre, the tournament will be the first PGA Pro-Am ever at Druids Glen.

Marcus Doyle, Director of Golf Druids Glen Hotel & Golf Resort, said: “Druids Glen is excited to partner with Irish Life, Down Syndrome Centre, and the PGA to bring this Pro-Am to fruition and showcase the newly refurbished Druids Glen Golf Course.

“This is just the beginning in terms of realising our owners’ ambition for the resort. The Neville family are delighted to see major events return to Druids Glen.”

It’s no secret that the Nevilles have invested in excess of €10 million in breathing new life into Druids Glen.

Architect Peter McEvoy, the two-time Amateur champion, has brought the classic Pat Ruddy and Tom Craddock creation right into the 21st century.

The addition of new tees and greens and the removal of an excessive number of trees, which had made the Co Wicklow somewhat claustrophobic, has improved the quality of the drainage and the playing experience.

Some additional length and the opening up of the course have made it a clear candidate to host the Horizon Irish Open again, and ordinary golfers now have a chance to test their games at what is once again one of the top golf destinations in Europe.

Dermot Gaskin, Director of Irish Life Financial Services, added: “I am delighted to continue our long association with the PGA and Down Syndrome Centre by sponsoring this event. I’m also equally pleased to be associated with the first professional event at the fantastic new Druids Glen golf course.”

With teams of three and one professional per team, the first shotgun of 21 teams will tee off at 9 am, enjoying lunch afterwards, while the second shotgun of 23 teams will tee off in the afternoon, at 2.30 pm, followed by an evening meal.

The €15,000 prize fund is sponsored by Irish Life with proceeds going to the selected charity, Down Syndrome Centre.

Peter Gaw, Founder of Down Syndrome Centre, said: “As a small charity trying to look after the Down syndrome community, we are thrilled to be assisting over 350 families on a weekly basis.

“We opened our first café last year, which is fully operated by young adults with Down syndrome. Our hope is to open more cafes which will create more employment for our young adults.”

Amateurs interested in entering the event should contact the PGA in Ireland.