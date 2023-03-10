‘Never give up’ – Shane Lowry shows fighting spirit in Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass

Offaly man Shane Lowry plays a shot from a bunker on the fourth hole during the second round of The Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass. Photo: Getty Images

Shane Lowry was proud to show some true grit, even if a second-round 69 left him “sweating” on the projected cut mark in Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass.

The Clara man walked away with a spring in his step as he rebounded from an opening 77 that left him so frustrated he snapped a club in two.

“Never give up,” said Lowry, who will head to Augusta to see the course changes with Seamus Power on Monday. “Regardless, I’ve shot a couple of bad scores lately and it’s not from a lack of trying with me.

“I never give up and try my best. I probably try too hard sometimes. I didn’t give up today and if you don’t give up and give it your all, you can sit here at the end of the day and be proud of yourself.”

He’s playing his eighth event in nine weeks, and while his form has been hugely erratic, he’s proud of his determination to battle on.

“I’m very happy with today,” said Lowry, who was two-over and on the cut mark as Power missed out on six-over after a 76. “Like, I didn’t play that great and didn’t feel comfortable out there, but to shoot 69 in those conditions is pretty good.

“I said to (caddie) Darren (Reynolds) after I came off nine – regardless of whether we make the cut or not, to throw a 69 out there in those conditions is pretty good and we move on whether it be here tomorrow or home for a much-needed rest.”

He might have been forgiven for throwing in the towel after opening bogey. But he eagled the 11th from 12 feet, and while he bogeyed the 12th and 13th to turn for home on four-over, he came home in two-under.

After making two birdies and two bogeys in his first five holes, he birdied the seventh from seven feet before chasing a long iron to two feet at the 229-yard eighth.

A birdie four at the ninth would have made the weekend a certainty, but he was happy to scramble a five after a poor lay-up and pleased to chisel out a good score.

“To be honest, I had a left in me yesterday and I don’t normally have a left,” Lowry admitted. “If you go through this golf course in your head, left is trouble on every hole. So, it’s a stressful and tough golf course in those conditions.

“I haven’t played it as firm as this since we played it in May time. The greens were firm, fast, (with) wind blowing across the course. It’s very tricky and the rough is juicy. At the end of the day, it is the fifth major and is the biggest event on the PGA Tour, so that’s how it should be.

“I played a little bit better today, but I was probably too scared of left and hit a few right today. It was one of those. Hopefully, I can go on and shoot a couple of decent scores and make a few FedEx Cup points.”

Power is keen to see the changes to Augusta but admitted he wasn’t sharp enough to deal with the blustery conditions at Sawgrass, adding: “I had another couple of three-putts today and really that’s what killed me.”

Ben Griffin set the early pace, carding a 71 to lead by two shots in the clubhouse from Will Gordon, Jason Day and Viktor Hovland on six-under as world number one Jon Rahm withdrew, complaining of illness.

At the Magical Kenya Open, Holywood’s Tom McKibbin shot a two-under 69 to head into the weekend tied for 26th, six shots behind Spain’s Nacho Elvira. But Gary Hurley and John Murphy missed the cut after respective rounds of 74 and 78.