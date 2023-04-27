Near miss for Keeling in Welsh Open as top Irish amateurs head for Lytham Trophy

Sean Keeling was furious to double-bogey the 18th to finish two shots outside a playoff in the Welsh Amateur Open Strokeplay at Southerndown.

The Roganstown star (16) birdied the 17th to be tied with the clubhouse leader playing the 18th but took six to card a two-over 74 and finish tied third on five-over as Long Ashton's Milan Reed beat Letchworth's Robert Holden at the first extra hole.

It was still another impressive week for Keeling, whose win in the Scottish Boys Championship on April 14 was his fourth win from his last seven starts.

He's one of 19 Irish players in the field for the prestigious Lytham Trophy which begins at Royal Lytham & St Annes tomorrow.

It's a key event for players looking to make the Great Britain and Ireland team to face the Americans in the Walker Cup at St Andrews in September.

Matt McClean, Hugh Foley and Robert Moran are the only Irish members of the Walker Cup panel in the field, where they are joined by Keeling’s brother Patrick, Aaron Marshall, Brandon St John, Darragh Flynn, David Kitt, Eoin Murphy, Jack Murphy, Joshua Hill, Liam Abom, Marc Boucher, Richard Knightly, Robert Brazill, Ryan Griffin, Simon Walker and Thomas Abom.

Moran was tied fourth behind John Gough last year with McClean and Eoin Murphy tied sixth.