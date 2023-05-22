My US PGA win is a ‘huge thing’ for LIV Golf – Brooks Koekpa

Brooks Koepka celebrates with the Wanamaker Trophy after winning the 2023 PGA Championship. Photo: Getty Images — © Getty Images

Brooks Koepka admits his US PGA Championship will be seen as a “huge thing” for LIV Golf, but was more concerned about his own achievement at Oak Hill.

While Cameron Smith joined the Saudi-funded circuit after winning the Open Championship at St Andrews, Koepka is the first LIV player to win a Major after lifting the Wanamaker Trophy for the third time.

Koepka carded a closing 67 to finish two shots ahead of Viktor Hovland and Scottie Scheffler and claim his fifth Major title, six weeks after failing to convert the 54-hole lead in the Masters.

“Yeah, I definitely think it helps LIV, but I’m more interested in my own self right now, to be honest with you,” Koepka said.

“Yeah, it’s a huge thing for LIV, but at the same time I’m out here competing as an individual at the PGA Championship. I’m just happy to take this home for the third time.

“To win a Major is always a big deal no matter where you’re playing. All it does, I just think, validates it for myself.

“I guess maybe if anybody doubted it from Augusta or whatever, any doubts anybody on TV might have or whatever, I’m back, I’m here.”

LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman congratulated Koepka on Twitter, writing: “Congrats @BKoepka your comeback has been impressive. I am so proud of you.

“As for the @livgolf_league players they belong and the Majors and golf knows. 3 LIV Golfers in the top 10, 5 in the top 20, 11 made the cut.”

Bryson DeChambeau finished in a tie for fourth and Smith was joint ninth, with fellow LIV Golf players Mito Pereira and Patrick Reed part of a five-way tie for 18