Moriarty and Higgins share spoils at Woodenbridge

Woodenbridge is one of Irish golf’s best-kept secrets and it certainly impressed Waterville’s David Higgins as he claimed his second win of the season there in the Flogas Pro-Am.

The former DP World Tour professional carded a three-under 68 down by the River Avoca to share first place with Glasson Lakehouse professional Colm Moriarty.

“Woodenbridge is a little gem of a golf course,” Higgins said. “Definitely worth a visit.”

They finished two strokes ahead of the in-form Richard O’Donovan with Hazel Kavanagh from Impact Golf at Leopardstown and Derry’s Michael McGeady tied for fourth with one-over 72s.

Lough Erne Resort’s Damian Mooney was sixth after a 73 and also shared the team prize with Higgins with 89 points.

The PGA in Ireland circuit moves to Dublin tomorrow for the €10,500 Philip Walton Malahide Pro-Am before moving to Clontarf for the €12,000 Clontarf Pro-Am on Sunday.

Carlow will then round off its Festival Week with the Sheehy Motors Carlow Pro-Am on Bank Holiday Monday.

The professionals are honing their games for the Irish PGA Championship at Carne Golf Links from August 9-12 and they get an early look at the links from June 10-11 when it hosts the two-day Vermilion Pro-Am.