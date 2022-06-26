More woe for Rory McIlroy as Travelers Championship challenge stalls with third round 72

Rory McIlroy plays a shot from the first tee during the third round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament. Picture: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

RORY McIlroy looks to be running on empty after suffering another bad day off the tee in the Travelers Championship in Connecticut.

The world number two was leading the tournament and cruising in 13-under through 11 holes on Friday when he hit the wall down the stretch and ran up a quadruple-bogey eight at the 12th and a double-bogey six at the 15th after three bad fairway woods.

He found himself six shots behind Xander Schauffele at halfway, but all hopes of a third-round charge were dashed when he hit a tree trying to drive the 331-yard second.

His drive ricocheted right and finished in deep rough just 108 yards from the tee box. He moved it just 24 feet and made six there, then bogeyed the fifth before playing the remaining holes in one-under for a two-over 72 that saw him fall back to tied 31st, on six-under.

The Holywood star will have two weeks off to prepare for The Open, though he plan to play the JP McManus Pro-Am at Adare Manor from July 4-5.

After playing his last 25 holes in seven over, he heads into the final round of his fourth event on the spin 11 strokes behind Schauffele, who shot a three-under 67 to lead by a shot on 17-under from close friend Patrick Cantlay, who fired a seven-under 63.

Rookie Sahith Theegala is just three strokes behind Schauffele after a 64 with 20-year-old amateur Michael Thorbjornsen tied for seventh on 11-under after a66 as he seeks to become the first amateur to win on the PGA Tour since Phil Mickelson at the1991 Northern Telecom Open.

If it was a disappointing day for McIlroy, it was also a tough one for Séamus Power, who shot a level par 70 to slip from seventh to tied 19th on eight-under.

The West Waterford man was two-under for the day with four holes to play but drove into water at the 301-yard 15th and ran up a costly double-bogey six.

As for Schauffele, whose last individual win came in the Olympics in Japan, he's looking forward to playing with Cantlay as he seeks his sixth career title and first individual stroke-play victory on the PGA Tour since the 2019 Sentry Tournament of Champions.

"Yeah, it will be fun," said the Californian, who partnered Cantlay to victory in this season's Zurich Classic of New Orleans. "I've been looking forward to playing with Pat in a final round. We don't get paired together very often in regular tournaments, only in those team ones. So there's a certain level of comfort we have playing with each other and hopefully that pays off and hopefully we can make a lot of birdies."

FedEx Cup champion Cantlay is looking for his first win since last year's BMW Championship.

"Yeah, if only it was a combined score again this week, we would be doing well," he said of his pairing with Schauffele. "It's always nice to be out with him, if he's on my team or if he's not. I'm going to go out there tomorrow and try as hard as I can and let the chips fall where they may.”

Meanwhile, Niall Kearney is looking to finish the BMW International Open on a high ahead of next week's Horizon Irish Open as Derry's Ruaidhri McGee takes a share of the lead into the final round at the Challenge Tour's Blot Open de Bretagne.

Kearney (34) followed Friday’s 68 with a six-under 66 to share 21st on 10-under par at Golfclub München Eichenried.

He's 10 shots behind China's Li Haotong, who will go in search of his first DP World Tour title in more than four years as he takes a three-stroke lead over Belgium's Thomas Pieters into the final round.

Kearney is making just his seventh start on the DP World Tour this season, but after playing his last 30 holes in 11-under par, he has high hopes for Sunday before he jets home to tee it up at Mount Juliet.

"I had a solid last 12 holes yesterday evening to be here for the weekend," Kearney said. "I've been hitting it great and holing very little but rolled it lovely today and got my share.

"The plan is the same for tomorrow — create the chances and hopefully capitalise on them. It would be great to finish well because I'm really looking forward to Mount Juliet. It should be a stellar week.

Li's last win came in the 2018 Dubai Desert Classic when he outgunned Rory McIlroy in the final round and a five-under 67 saw him extend his five-shot overnight lead to three over former Ryder Cup player Pieters, who shot a six0under 66 as he seeks his seventh DP World Tour win and his third inside eight months.

As for McGee (31), he's seeking his first Challenge Tour win and a remarkable return to tour golf in France.

The Derry man played his first tournament for 21 months in the Spain two weeks ago and shot an eight-under 62 in the second round en route to a tie for 20th,

He went one better at Golf Blue Green de Pléneuf Val André in Brittany on Thursday, opening with a nine-under 61 to lead by three.

While he slipped back with a 73 on Friday, he carded a three-under 67 in the third round to share the lead with England's Alfie Plant as he seeks his maiden Challenge Tour win.

The Englishman posted a one-under 69 to leave them two shots clear of halfway leader Robin Sciot-Siegrist of France on nine-under.

McGee believes club selection is key to successfully navigating the links-style course in Brittany.

"I hit a couple of poor shots to start but luckily chipped in for birdie on the second hole," said McGee, who moved to Florida during the pandemic and remained sharp despite playing no tournament golf.

"The wind was strong out there and you have to focus on choosing the right club because it can change at any moment.

"It's tough because I played so well in round one and you get used to seeing everything go into the hole. After hitting a few poor shots yesterday, I kept trying to push and became too aggressive. It's important to just relax and let it happen.”

Ballymena’s Dermot McElroy is tied for 11th on three-under after a 72 with The Island’s Gavin Moynihan joint 31st on two-over after a 71.