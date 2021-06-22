More misery for McIlroy but different approach can end Major slump

From the moment it began trickling, turning and tapering towards the fourth hole, Rory McIlroy’s birdie putt slowly ignited the crowd into believing that something special was indeed brewing as the Irishman sought to scratch his seven-year Major itch.

It took all of ten seconds to drop but, when it did, McIlroy’s only concession to the throaty roars of a wildly encouraging support was an almost apologetic fist pump, a revealing signal that this race had some way to go.

And it did so, wildly and unpredictably, involving an often breath-thieving scramble amongst the world’s greatest players, all realising that only one of them could emerge triumphant, reliant on not just their genius, but some luck too, and the ability to avoid excess punishment for their mistakes.

As McIlroy was draining his putt, Russell Henley was recording a bogey; McIlroy was now joint leader.

Just where he wanted to be on a Sunday, an all too unfamiliar feeling in recent times, when he has often been tail-spinning into deeper obscurity, or else tail-spinning in a belated breakneck rush to escape from it.

But always far away from the white-hot heat of contention. Except this was different. And even though it produced ultimately the same empty outcome, it will have made him feel differently about himself now, too.

As those around him slowly imploded or, like Bryson DeChambeau, spectacularly so from the moment he had seized brief authorship of the Torrey Pines lead, Jon Rahm emerged as the man whose genius resounded when most required and whose limited mistakes, specifically the mercy of that boundary wall, ensured those errors would not be egregious.

McIlroy simply lacked these elements, luck and genius abandoning him after he had begun his journey with one of those no-nonsense imposing pars at the 10th that so briefly entertained the idea that here lay a champion reborn amidst such a stellar cast, so many of whom had recently supplanted him.

Except when, on the 11th, after a delicious approach had invited the tantalising prospect of an energising birdie attempt, he walked from the unforgiving sward with an enervating bogey, only his second of the weekend and first since the 15th on Saturday.

Worse was to follow. At the 12th, he skewed his second from a fairway bunker into the worst possible place, plugged on the downslope of a greenside bunker; from there, he could merely stab his second into another bad lie on the lip of another sand snare.

“Bad luck,” the men from the TV sighed but sometimes you make your own luck in this game; they were bad shots, too.

And, unlike Rahm’s disbelieving receipt of fortune on the ninth, there would be no deus ex machina.

The missed eight-foot bogey putt produced the all-too-familiar sagging slump over his temporarily deceitful putting wand as acknowledgement that his Major slump, too, was destined to continue.

But after the shoulder slump, the shoulder shrug.

Even in deepest disappointment, a wholly sanguine McIlroy was able to mine shafts of light as the darkness slowly fell on all but the beaming smile of his good friend Rahm.

McIlroy’s mistakes may have clearly undermined his tournament challenge but the relief, even if difficult to acknowledge in defeat, was that for a change his mistakes didn’t define his tournament challenge.

It is a decisive mentality shift for a man who desperately needs to return to Major relevance.

That he had finally been in contention on a Sunday will have fuelled him for the next Major assault.

Only by controlling a Major’s commencement can he possibly seek to master its conclusion and just the relative novelty of being integrally involved in all four days will now surely energise him.

Last Thursday was only the eighth time he beat par; while he stands +34 for opening days since Valhalla, he is -52 for the other three and such a vast imbalance is not amenable to a sustained title challenge.

From exiting Magnolia Lane having missed a cut, this was a more tangible reflection of the tweaks that have steadily ironed out creases in his game since linking up with golf coach Pete Cowen.

And, even though he erred, he can draw comfort in making mistakes as he both knows now how they occurred, as opposed to the flailing ignorance of recent times, and also that they happened while in the business end of trying to win a Major, as opposed to irrelevance deep down in the chasing pack.

Instead of merely hoping to play well, McIlroy was expecting to do and it is this mindset, allied to his obvious talent, which will gird him in the weeks ahead after a 16th top 10 in his elongated winless Major streak.

He is back in the conversation. Now he must finish it.