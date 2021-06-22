| 6.7°C Dublin

More misery for McIlroy but different approach can end Major slump

David Kelly

Talking Point

Rory McIlroy lines up a putt on the 11th green during the final round of the US Open at Torrey Pines. Photo: Orlando Ramirez/USA TODAY Sports Expand
From the moment it began trickling, turning and tapering towards the fourth hole, Rory McIlroy’s birdie putt slowly ignited the crowd into believing that something special was indeed brewing as the Irishman sought to scratch his seven-year Major itch.

It took all of ten seconds to drop but, when it did, McIlroy’s only concession to the throaty roars of a wildly encouraging support was an almost apologetic fist pump, a revealing signal that this race had some way to go.

And it did so, wildly and unpredictably, involving an often breath-thieving scramble amongst the world’s greatest players, all realising that only one of them could emerge triumphant, reliant on not just their genius, but some luck too, and the ability to avoid excess punishment for their mistakes.

