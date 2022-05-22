More Major woes for Rory McIlroy as Seamus Power leads Irish charge at PGA Championship

RORY McIlroy major drought looks set to stretch to eight years after a late comeback from disaster was halted by a closing bogey and he carded a four-over 74 to trail Chile’s Mito Pereira by nine shots heading into the final round of the US PGA Championship at a cool and blustery Southern Hills.

As Séamus Power surged into contention with a three-under 67 to lie solo sixth, six shots off the pace on three-under, McIlroy struggled again in tough conditions in a major.

The Holywood star was five behind Will Zalatoris overnight but needing a fast start, he went backwards, running up a double bogey after a visit to water at the par-three sixth before following another dropped shot at the seventh with a three-putt bogey at the eighth.

He birdied the short par-four ninth but ran up a disastrous triple-bogey six at the 168-yard 11th when he failed to make it out of the swale left of the green at the first attempt and three-putted from 10 feet.

He was ten shots behind Pereira at that stage and outside the top 20 on two-over.

But while he rallied and birdied the par-five 13th, then stitched his tee shot at the 223-yard 14th before making a 25 footer at the 16th, he flared his approach nearly 60 ft right of the flag at the 18th and three-putted, knocking his approach putt 11 feet past before leaving the course without comment.

Still seeking his first PGA Tour win, Pereira (27) brushed in a 27 footer at the last for a 69 and a three-shot lead over England’s Matt Fitzpatrick and Zalatoris, who shot rounds of 67 and 73 respectively.

Irish eyes will be on Power after he fired four birdies in his last eight holes for a 67 to lie six back.

The West Waterford star (35) was tied for 23rd on level par overnight, nine shots behind Zalatoris before he followed a level par front nine with a sensational homeward run of 32.

Playing in just his second major having tied for 27th on his debut in the Masters, he world number 42 bogeyed the third but birdied the 373-yard fourth before picking up another shot at the par-five fifth.

After watching a 40 footer stop on the lip at the seventh, he missed five footer for par at the eighth to turn in level par and dropped another shot at the 168-yard 11th when he finished in the swale left of the green.

But he showed his class down the stretch by reeling off four birdies in five holes.

After firing wedges to eight feet at the 12th and four feet at the par-five 13th, he rifled a 157-yard approach to six feet at the 15th and knocked in the putt to move into the top 10.

He then almost holed out for albatross with a three wood at the 296-yard 17th, before pitching to eight feet and knocking in the putt.

“It was a funny round,” Power said. “It was a little frustrating there around the turn. I bogeyed 11, and then I actually hit it in the rough on 12, but guessed right coming out of the rough, and it got close.

“And that really got me turned into the right direction, and I made some nice putts coming down the stretch.”

He added: “Everything feels pretty good I’m rolling it well and I’m driving it well so hopefully there’s a lot of exciting opportunities tomorrow.”

The Tooraneena man has played just seven rounds in majors but asked about his excitement level heading into the final day in contention, he said: “This is why you practice.

“All the way back to playing in West Waterford, this is why you’re practicing crappy conditions and when things are going badly, this is why you fight through it to get in these kind of spots and see all the work pay off.”



Like Power, Shane Lowry came from the tough side of the draw but he made two birdies and three bogeys in a one-over 71 to share 36th in on three-over.