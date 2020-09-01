Jon Rahm might not win the FedEx Cup in Atlanta next Monday night but he will certainly go to the US Open believing a Major win is only a matter of time after defeating Dustin Johnson with a putt for the ages in the BMW Championship.

Olympia Fields hasn't seen so much lead fly through the air since the days when Al Capone and his chums were members of the club - Johnson curling in a 43-footer on the last to force sudden death only to see Rahm bury a 66-foot rollercoaster on their return to the 18th to clinch his fifth PGA Tour title and his 11th worldwide win since 2017.

Five of those wins have come in the last 13 months alone and it appears inevitable that the big Basque (25) will not only return to the top of the world rankings, but will soon claim that elusive first Major title.

As Tiger Woods said: "This golf course was basically a US Open."

What's impressive about Rahm is not just his raw power, his thumping iron play or his silky short game, but the way he has harnessed what was once an uncontrollable temper and turned it into a weapon of mass destruction for the rest.

It was evident in the way he overcame a key mistake in Thursday's third round when he was assessed a one-stroke penalty for absent-mindedly picking his ball on the fifth green without marking it.

Not only did he make a six-footer for a bogey to slip to five-over for the tournament, he played the remaining 31 holes in nine-under without dropping a shot.

"I don't know if I would have won had it not happened," Rahm said of the incident.

"It kind of made me mad at myself, and I just went on with my focus after that and was able to play amazing golf and stayed aggressive . . . I was like, 'OK, that's it, no playing around. Go'. That's kind of what mentally did it for me."

Johnson still tops the world rankings and leads the FedEx Cup race into the Tour Championship, which he begins at East Lake on Friday with a two-shot lead over Rahm and three to spare over Justin Thomas, with father-to-be Rory McIlroy seven behind in 13th.

On the domestic front, the €32,000 TLC Nursing Homes-sponsored Irish PGA Championship tees off at Roganstown Hotel and Country Club today.

The in-form Colm Moriarty from Glasson, Tulfarris' Simon Thornton and Banbridge's Richard Kilpatrick are among the favourites to dethrone Carlow's Damien McGrane and claim the €3,600 first prize in the 54-hole event.

Irish Independent