Mistakes cost McIlroy and Lowry dear in Abu Dhabi​​​​​​ test​

Rory McIlroy plays a shot on the 11th hole during the final round of the Abu Dhabi Championship. AP Photo

Shane Lowry was handed a cruel reminder of the fickleness of golf when his title challenge was derailed by a gut-wrenching triple-bogey seven at the opening hole in the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship.

As Belgium’s Thomas Pieters (29) tip-toed through the hazards at Yas Links, carding a level par 72 to win his sixth DP World Tour title by one stroke from Spain’s Rafa Cabrera Bello (70) and India’s Shubhankar Sharma (71) on 10-under par, Lowry wasted no time on frills after signing for a disappointing 77.

“Wasn’t good enough today, unfortunately,” he told his followers as he prepared to make the 100km drive north for this week’s Slync.io Dubai Desert Classic. “Sorry I couldn’t deliver.”

He ended up tied for 12th with Rory McIlroy, who got to within two shots of the lead after a mid-round purple patch before making three bogeys in his last five holes in a 69 that left them on five-over.

“I thought if I played the last five in two-under and got to double digits, knowing how tough the finish was, I thought I’d have a decent chance,” said McIlroy, who joins Lowry, Jonny Caldwell and Pádraig Harrington, who tied for 20th after a final round 72, at the Emirates this week.

McIlroy birdied the second and fourth, bogeyed the sixth, holed a 141-yard wedge for an eagle two at the ninth and added further birdies at the 10th, 12th and 13th to move into second place on eight-under before his challenge fizzled out.

He drove into bushes left at the 14th and dropped a shot after a penalty drop, then dropped another at the par-three 17th before snap hooking an adventurous three-wood into the creek at the 646-yard 18th.

“I obviously have to look at how I played the last five holes,” conceded McIlroy, who had to birdie the 1t8th on Friday just to make the cut. “But I can take the positives from the first 13 and learn from the loose shoots I hit coming in.”

Forced to birdie the 18th on Friday just to make the cut, McIlroy added: “Honestly, I’m just happy enough I got to play an extra two days.”

Lowry’s race was run early after he hit his 156-yard approach long and left into the desert from the middle of the first fairway, failed to make the green with his recovery and took four more shots to get down, three-putting from 35 feet for a morale-sapping seven.

He managed a birdie from eight feet at the fifth but ran up another seven at the 591-yard seventh, where he short-sided himself in a deep swale with his third and again took four more to get down, three-putting this time from just 18 feet.

He had his head in his hands after tugging his tee shot into the creek at the 16th to drop another shot but merely set his jaw after a hard lip-out from around three feet for birdie at the last summed which up a day to forget.

He wasn’t the only one with regrets. Harrington tied for 20th on four-under after hitting his approach in the water at the 18th to close with a double-bogey seven for a 72.

“Nearly everybody has come off this golf course thinking they should have done better bar the guy who wins. The story of my week was eight three-putts, which was just far too many.

“Like everyone who walks away this week, I’m thinking, ‘Gosh! How many shots did I leave out there?”

Viktor Hovland triple-bogeyed the third and double-bogeyed the 15th, shooting 72 and tied for fourth with the resurgent Victor Dubuisson on eight-under as Pieters claimed a sixth DP World Tour victory which saw him projected to move to 31st in the world.

“I just hope all the juniors back home are watching this,” said Pieters, who was once one of those kids inspired by the heroics of compatriot Nicolas Colsaerts.