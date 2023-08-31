Milltown’s Jody Fanagan beaten in US Senior Amateur Final

Milltown's Jody Fanagan fell 4&3 to American Todd White in the final of the US Senior Amateur Championship in California.

The former Walker Cup star (58), who was the first international player to make the final, won the opening hole with a birdie at Martis Camp Club in Truckee.

But White (54) hit back with birdies at the fifth, eighth and ninth to turn two-up, then won the 12th with a par to Fanagan's double bogey six.

White, who played alongside Justin Thomas and Max Homa in the winning 2013 Walker Cup side, closed out the match with an eagle three at the 15th.

The silver lining for Fanagan is an exemption into next year's US Senior Open at Newport Country Club in Rhode Island, where he will be reunited with his 1995 Walker Cup-winning partner, Pádraig Harrington.