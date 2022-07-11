| 22.4°C Dublin

Meet Mr 57 – The Irishman with the world record lowest score in golf, drives it as far as Bryson DeChambeau and is aiming to win this week’s Open

Brian Keogh

He's shot 57 on tour — the lowest round ever recorded in a world ranking event — has a faster on-course ball speed than Rory McIlroy or Jon Rahm, drives the ball as far as Bryson DeChambeau and dreams of lifting the Claret Jug.

No, he's not the newest US golf sensation or a product of the American college system but 26-year-old Dubliner David Carey and he is not afraid to do things his way as he battles to make all his dreams come true in The 150th Open at St Andrews.

