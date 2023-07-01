Meath’s Alex Maguire qualifies for The Open as top amateur

Laytown and Bettystown amateur Alex Maguire will join Rory McIlroy. Shane Lowry, Padraig Harrington and Seamus Power in The Open at Hoylake after topping the R&A’s Open Amateur Series.

A golf scholarship student at Florida Atlantic, Maguire became the first player for 30 years to retain the East of Ireland Amateur title at County Louth last month.

He then continued his rich vein of form by winning the prestigious St Andrews Links Trophy at the Home of Golf before reaching the quarterfinals of the Amateur Championship at Hillside.

There was one spot at Hoylake up for grabs for the player to amass the most World Amateur Golf Ranking points from the St Andrews Links Trophy, the Amateur Championship and this week’s European Amateur Championship in Estonia.

Maguire was top of the Order of Merit starting the week and after deciding weeks ago to skip Estonia due to his hectic schedule, he faced an anxious wait to discover whether or not he could hang on to his spot in the final Major of the season.

In the end, none of the chasing pack could catch him in Estonia, where Spain’s Jose Luis Ballester completed a wire-to-wire win to also claim a spot in The Open.

Ballester (19) closed with a one-over 73 to win by two shots on 21-under with Royal Dublin’s Hugh Foley, the best of the Irish in a tie for fourth on 18-under after a 70.

Foley still has a chance to qualify for The Open in Final Qualifying on Tuesday.

There are 16 spots up for grabs, four each at Dundonald Links, Royal Cinque Ports, Royal Porthcawl and West Lancashire.

There will be 18 Irish players in action across the four venues.