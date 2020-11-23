Meadow bags $100k after best LPGA Tour finish for six years

Stephanie Meadow hits her tee shot on the fourth hole at Pelican Golf Club. Photo: Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Stephanie Meadow secured her best LPGA Tour finish for six years when she claimed third behind Sei Young Kim in the Pelican Women's Championship in Florida.

The Jordanstown star (28) was tied for second playing the 18th but finished with a bogey to card a one-under 69 that left her five shots behind the Korean star on nine-under.

Kim fired a 70 to win by three shots from American Ally McDonald on 14 under as Meadow mixed five birdies with four bogeys for her best LPGA Tour finish since she finished third on her professional debut in the 2014 US Women's Open.

Meadow (pictured) claimed $105,778 as Slieve Russell's Leona Maguire closed with a four-over 74 to finish tied 53rd on seven over and earn $4,789.

Meanwhile, Shane Lowry mixed eight birdies with three bogeys and a double bogey in a 67 to finish tied 50th on six under in the RSM Classic at Sea Island as Graeme McDowell's 72 left him 60th on two-under par.

Kevin Kisner shot 63 to force a playoff with overnight leader Robert Streb, who shot 68, on 19-under, but lost at the second extra hole when Streb hit a 169-yard approach stone dead for a tap-in birdie.

On the European Tour, an emotional Joachim B Hansen claimed his maiden win in the Joburg Open at Randpark.

The Dane made three birdies in five holes on the back nine, carding a bogey-free, four-under 67 to win by two shots on 19-under par from South Africa's Wilco Nienaber.

Hansen (30) went into the final round one shot behind Nienaber (20) but while the South African made three consecutive birdies from the fourth to ease three clear, the Dane birdied the 10th, 12th and 14th to draw level, then parred in as Nienaber bogeyed the last two holes to shoot 70.

"I'm just pleased to get it done after a few near misses," Hansen said.

Hansen won €161,944 as Clandeboye's Jonathan Caldwell took his season's earnings to €135,575 as he closed with a one-under 70 to tie for 35th (€6,396) on four-under.

On the Challenge Tour, Ondrej Lieser (29) became the first Czech player to win the Road to Mallorca Rankings as he secured his second title in as many starts at the Challenge Tour Grand Final.

He closed with a three-under 68 to win by a shot on 11-under from Sweden's Christofer Blomstrand, Germany's Alexander Knappe and Spain's Santiago Tarrio.

