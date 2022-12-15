McKibbin and Murphy eight off the pace in Mauritius as Finn shoots course record

Rookies Tom McKibbin and John Murphy opened with two-under 70s but found themselves eight strokes behind Finland’s Sami Välimäki in the year-ending AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open.

The Finn fired a bogey-free course-record 10-under-par 62 to open up a two-stroke lead over South Africa’s Oliver Bekker at Mont Choisy Le Golf.

McKibbin (19) and Murphy (24) ended the day tied for 26th as Gary Hurley’s level par 72 left him just inside the projected cut line.

“It's been a long year,” said Murphy, who was frustrated to miss several chances before picking up two shots in his last five holes.

“This is my 36th event of the year, so that's a lot of golf by any standard, really. It's nice to finish it off in a place like this and just try enjoy the week.”

Holywood star McKibbin, who has had three top-20 finishes in his first three starts as a rookie, was pleased to finish in the red.

“I didn't play great at all,” he said. "I just hacked it around and got it in under par, which I was happy enough with. Hopefully I can go and hit a few balls and make it better for tomorrow.”