| 9.4°C Dublin

Close

Premium

McIlroy’s troubles pale in comparison to Lowry’s battle for Ryder Cup golden ticket

Roy Curtis

Shane Lowry. Photo: Getty Images Expand

Close

Shane Lowry. Photo: Getty Images

Shane Lowry. Photo: Getty Images

Shane Lowry. Photo: Getty Images

Shane Lowry will always have Portrush, an imperishable glory that seemed to emanate from the core of his being.

Lowry announced himself as a golfing immortal amid the Antrim sandhills, locating competitive grit and assurance from another world to deliver one of the most uplifting and beautiful Irish sporting chapters.

That he is such a patently sound fella, a GAA-loving Offaly everyman who enjoys a pint, that his elation was tattooed to his entire being as he floated down the 18th fairway toward the Claret Jug, ensured his electrifying Open triumph made a bone-deep connection with a euphoric audience.

Top Videos

Privacy