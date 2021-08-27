McIlroy’s stunning 64 ties lead but Lowry admits feeling ‘wrecked’

Rory McIlroy is not giving up on his third $15 million FedEx Cup bonanza after he blasted an eight-under 64 to share the lead with Jon Rahm and Sam Burns in the BMW Championship in Baltimore.

The Holywood star flung a misbehaving three-wood in a bush on Monday and fell out of the world’s top 15 for the first time since 2009.

But his new “spoon” worked a dream last night as he rifled a 287-yard bullet to 11 feet at the 16th and rolled in the eagle putt en route to a share of the lead with Sam Burns and world No 1 Jon Rahm in the penultimate playoff event.

The leading trio were two strokes clear of Abraham Ancer and Patrick Cantlay with McIlroy projected to leap from 28th to fourth in the FedEx Cup standings with only the top 30 contesting next week’s Tour Championship in Atlanta.

Sergio Garcia, too, is in the hunt after a round that will boost to his Ryder Cup wildcard hopes and is good news for skipper Pádraig Harrington.

Shane Lowry needs to finish fifth at Caves Valley to make it to East Lake but after carding a one-under 71 that left him tied 46th, he admitted he’s running out of steam.

“I’m sort of in a mindset where I’m pretty wrecked at the minute,” said Lowry, who will likely be playing to wrap up his Ryder Cup place in the BMW PGA at Wentworth in a fortnight. “I’ve had a lot of travel, a lot of air miles. It’s one of those where Atlanta would be a huge bonus if I make it. I’d be pretty happy to be there. I’m not going to fight to the death to make it, but I’m trying my best.”

Meanwhile, Hermitage rookie Rowan Lester took advantage of an invitation and opened with a two-under 68 in the Omega European Masters at Crans-sur-Sierre.

The Dubliner (25) was tied 33rd, eight strokes behind England’s James Morrison, who shot a course record, 10-under par 60 lead by three strokes from countryman Marcus Armitage and France’s Robin Sciot-Siegrist.

Clandeboye’s Jonathan Caldwell was 74th after a 70, but Cormac Sharvin has work to do to avoid his fifth missed cut in a row after making five birdies, four bogeys and two double bogeys in an adventurous 73.

Tramore’s Robin Dawson recently ended a run of 13 missed cuts and appears to be on the mend as he made eight birdies in a five-under 66 to lie just three shots behind Denmark’s Marcus Helligkilde in the Challenge Tour’s B-NL Challenge Trophy.

Ballymena’s Dermot McElroy shot 69 to share 20th in Holland while Gavin Moynihan was 33rd after a 70, Michael Hoey 54th after a 71 and John Murphy 92nd after a 73.

In amateur golf, Great Britain and Ireland lead the United States 4.5-1.5 after winning both sessions on the opening day of the Curtis Cup in Wales. The hosts won the morning foursomes 2.5-0.5 and brought in Lurgan’s Annabel Wilson and Castlewarden’s Lauren Walsh for the afternoon fourballs.

Walsh helped Caley MacGinty beat Jensen Castle and Gina Kim 2&1, but Wilson and Emily Toy lost to world No 1 Rose Zhang and No 9 Allisen Corpuz by one hole.

Meanwhile, Ulster beat Connacht 7-2 and will battle Munster, who were 5-4 winners over Leinster, for the Women’s Interprovincials at Shannon.Connacht had an 8-3 win over Munster and face Leinster, 6-5 winners over Ulster, for the Men’s title.