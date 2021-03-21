| 7.3°C Dublin

McIlroy’s problems are all in his mind

Rory has the talent and the time to win more Majors, but he has to find the necessary grit and drive to do it

Rory McIlroy in action during the WGC Mexico Championship last year. Photo: Hector Vivas/Getty Expand

Dermot Gilleece

It seems a ludicrous notion, attempting to figure out where Rory McIlroy has gone wrong. We’re talking about a 31-year-old with tournament victories to cover every year of his life, and official career earnings as a professional in excess of €75m.

Yet the standards he has set for himself make such an examination entirely valid in the context of the modern game. Especially given the absence of a tournament win since November 2019 in China.

By his own admission, the latest dip in form, highlighted by rounds of 79 and 75 for a missed cut in defence of the Players Championship, had its roots last October in allowing himself to be sucked into Bryson DeChambeau’s quest for greater swing speed. “What it did to my swing, probably wasn’t a good thing,” McIlroy has since acknowledged with typical candour.

