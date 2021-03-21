McIlroy’s problems are all in his mind

It seems a ludicrous notion, attempting to figure out where Rory McIlroy has gone wrong. We’re talking about a 31-year-old with tournament victories to cover every year of his life, and official career earnings as a professional in excess of €75m.

Yet the standards he has set for himself make such an examination entirely valid in the context of the modern game. Especially given the absence of a tournament win since November 2019 in China.

By his own admission, the latest dip in form, highlighted by rounds of 79 and 75 for a missed cut in defence of the Players Championship, had its roots last October in allowing himself to be sucked into Bryson DeChambeau’s quest for greater swing speed. “What it did to my swing, probably wasn’t a good thing,” McIlroy has since acknowledged with typical candour.

An enduring image of this remarkable player is of his demeanour during a visit to Pádraig Harrington’s home in south Dublin for a magazine photo shoot which I observed in January 2008. McIlroy was only a few months into his professional career while his host had bridged a 60-year gap the previous July by becoming only the second Irish winner of the Open Championship.

Read More

Though there was respect from the 18-year-old, I remember being struck by the absence of deference. An awareness of his amazing talent allowed him to think of himself as an equal.

While self-confidence is clearly a tremendous asset to a professional sportsperson, in McIlroy’s case it has also been the source of ongoing problems. In short, he has suffered from a failure to allow a strong mentor into his life, someone prepared to tell him when he is wrong without fear of possible consequences.

The fact is that McIlroy has not had such an adviser since splitting from his original manager, Chubby Chandler, in October 2011. It seemed for a while that Jack Nicklaus might fill the role, especially when the player took up residence in West Palm Beach, but a close relationship hasn’t materialised.

In the vast majority of cases, truly great players cannot have an ordinary existence while doing extraordinary things on a golf course. Having coped better than most, however, Nicklaus could have given invaluable guidance.

Instead, McIlroy found himself drawn into a public exchange last December with a notable Nicklaus contemporary, Tom Weiskopf. For me, there seemed considerable wisdom in Weiskopf’s remark: “I look at Rory McIlroy and I think golf is something just for Rory to do. I’ve said it for a while now that I don’t think he’ll win much more than the four (Majors) he’s got, or maybe five, because I don’t see that determination and will to be the best.”

Pointedly, Weiskopf added: “I think it is there in Dustin Johnson. I think he finally figured it out and this could propel him to win all four in one year. Technically, Rory’s superior to Dustin Johnson, but Dustin has the confidence to do it every time.”

The expert view is that Weiskopf could be pretty much on the money regarding Ireland’s finest. This is notwithstanding a belief that McIlroy’s most staggering talent is an ability to hit the ball consistently out of the middle of the clubface.

There was a memorable clinic in Jordanstown, Co Antrim, more than a decade ago when McIlroy happened to drop by. Wearing a pair of trainers and without his own golf clubs, he submitted himself to a swing test, scrutinised by an array of sensors.

The analysts present were staggered to note that while the sensors indicated he wasn’t repeating precisely the same swing movements, the resultant golf shots were the same. He had the innate capacity to make minute, compensatory movements which delivered a consistent outcome. As one observer enthused: “That’s where the talent is.”

To seasoned professionals, he was like a 13-year-old going to a soccer trial match, knocking in four goals and wondering what all the fuss was about.

Great sportspeople are simply different. We noted it from Murrayfield last Sunday, especially in the aftermath of Ireland’s victory. When the BBC’s Sonja McLaughlan questioned Johnny Sexton about the difficulty of his winning penalty goal, he gave the professional’s stock reply of “sticking to your process.” Then he added: “I got a bit lucky. It wasn’t my best strike of the day.” How many of us would have the honesty and self-confidence to make such an admission?

I’ve spoken to professional coaches who have admitted being mesmerised by the co-ordination and rhythm of McIlroy’s movement. Yet they also contended that if you break it down, he’s got idiosyncrasies in his technique that you would never teach. What we’re talking about is God-given, raw, unteachable talent.

Having captured the 1973 Open Championship among 23 international wins, Weiskopf secured only one Major title to McIlroy’s four, so far. Yet there are undoubted similarities between them. A native of Ohio, Weiskopf was hugely talented as a youngster, though he grew up in awe of Nicklaus who was two years his senior.

When viewed as the logical challenger to the Bear’s crown, however, he made the stark admission: “The Tour provides me with the means to do what I like to do in the fall.” This was to go hunting, which he famously did in 1977 when opting out of the Ryder Cup at Royal Lytham. Which lent weight to another admission: “It’s tough to stay motivated.”

As Peter Alliss remarked: “Weiskopf wanted to win other Major championships, and would come close. But he lacked the single-mindedness that was necessary.”

According to Nicklaus, “Tom Weiskopf had as much talent as any player I’ve ever seen play the tour.” Yet he drifted into punditry and ultimately into golf-course architecture, though not before coming here to finish fourth behind Ken Brown in the 1978 Irish Open and 22nd behind Sam Torrance, also at Portmarnock, three years later.

Weiskopf’s most notable observation from the commentary booth was at the 1986 Masters, when Nicklaus was storming improbably towards the title. While the Bear was approaching the green on the short 16th where he had set up yet another potential birdie, CBS anchorman Jim Nantz posed the question to Weiskopf: “What is going through Jack’s mind right now? He hasn’t experienced this kind of a streak in a long time.” Weiskopf memorably replied: “If I knew the way he thought, I would have won this tournament.”

Another American broadcaster was so taken by this little exchange that, 13 years later, he availed of the opportunity during an interview with Nicklaus to ask what precisely had baffled Weiskopf. The Bear’s reply was: “People say I didn’t play aggressive golf. That I was very conservative. I think there’s a difference between smart golf and dumb golf.

“Dumb golf to me is being aggressive when you don’t have a chance to, when the penalty is too great. Smart golf is when you take your chances when it doesn’t look like you have to take a chance.”

McIlroy made a mistake, in my view, in reacting publicly to Weiskopf, saying: “I’ve never met Tom Weiskopf in my life. He’s never met me, so he’s obviously making a statement based on what he sees from the outside, but I don’t think that’s a fair assessment.”

Why not? Weiskopf was reacting as any critic might, to public performances by a professional entertainer. There was little point in McIlroy adding that of course he cared, if it wasn’t apparent to an informed observer.

I have never known Nicklaus to react publicly to criticism of his game. Mind you, I observed him publicly apologising during the Open Championship about 35 years ago. That was when he began a press conference by saying “sorry” to a young scribe he had slated for a “stupid” question the previous day. Other than that, he tended to keep his powder dry.

Stubborness is a trait common to most champions and McIlroy is more stubborn than most. Many, however, are brilliant at filtering valuable information, sometimes from the most unlikely source.

McIlroy, in my view, needs somehow to find a way of revitalising the grit and drive which are such critical components of Major successes. He needs a forthright counsellor with the awareness and steel to map out a productive road ahead.

If Tiger Woods with a badly broken body could find a way back to Major glory after a lapse of 11 years, surely it should be possible for a strong, fit player, 14 years his junior.

As they say about problem-solving, however, the first step is to acknowledge that a problem actually exists. And for McIlroy, that may be the toughest challenge of all.