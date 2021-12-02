McIlroy sees red over questions about ripping up his shirt

Rory McIlroy smiles as he begins a Pro-Am tournament ahead of the Hero World Challenge PGA Tour at the Albany Golf Club, in New Providence, Bahamas. Photo: Fernando Llano/AP

Rory McIlroy has spoken for the first time about ripping up his shirt in anger after an unlucky ricochet off the flagstick in the final round of the DP World Tour Championship – resulting in an eventual sixth place finish behind Collin Morikawa, who can briefly go to World No 1 this week with a win at the Hero World Challenge in The Bahamas

“What I was angry about was how I reacted to the bad break, not the bad break or the fact I didn’t win the golf tournament, because Collin played great,” said McIlroy, who became irked later when asked a third question about his shirt incident.

“This f**king ripped shirt, Jesus,” he growled.

Read More

As for his season, he’s playing Tiger Woods’ season-ending event for the first time since 2013 to maintain momentum after rediscovering his game after the Ryder Cup.

“I’m much more confident,” he said.

“I’m more sure of what I’m doing. I guess it’s a bit like we sort of talk about like Manchester United over the last few games have looked like they’ve been going out playing and not really having a strategy or a philosophy of how they want to play,” he said.

“That sort of felt like that was me for a few months of this season. Now I feel like I’ve regained like what my philosophy is and the golf that I want to play.

“So it was just getting back to being really clear about that and I think that’s really helped my confidence.”