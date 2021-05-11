McIlroy pays credit to advice of his Diamond caddie

Rory McIlroy poses with the winner's trophy along with his caddie Harry Diamond at his success at the Wells Fargo Championship. Photo: Jim Dedmon/USA TODAY Sports

Rory McIlroy is hoping that he has seen the end of the social media bashing of caddie Harry Diamond after his pal helped him avoid potential disaster on the 18th at Quail Hollow.

A lifelong friend, Diamond was running his own business in hospitality when he jumped at the chance to take over from JP Fitzgerald in 2017.

While he’s a former Irish international and West of Ireland champion, he has been frequently been the centre of criticism from fans frustrated at McIlroy’s seven-year Major drought or his frequent Sunday disappointments.

But those days look to be over now after the Belfast man persuaded McIlroy to take a penalty drop rather than risk playing his second from the edge of the stream that skirts the left side of the 18th on Sunday.

“Harry was awesome out there today, especially that decision on the last.

“I was ready to get in there and try to play that with a lob wedge and he was sort of like, ‘Let’s take a step back, let’s think about this, where’s the best place you’re hitting your third from.’

“So he sort of calmed me down and slowed me down a little bit and said, ‘Pal, let’s just think about this a little bit.’

“Ultimately we made the right decision and I dropped instead of trying to play that shot out of the hazard. Hit a great third shot onto the green and was able to two-putt from there. I think this is Harry and I’s sixth win together and it’s probably been our best one. Bay Hill back in 2018 was great because I hadn’t won in a while, but this is even better just because Harry’s been there every step of the way.

“The sort of tough parts that I’ve sort of had to endure over the last few months, he’s been with me every step of the way and it’s nice to come through all that with him and to get into the winner’s circle again.”