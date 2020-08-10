| 11.5°C Dublin

McIlroy may prove great – just not one of the greats

Eamonn Sweeney

Rory has already won more Majors than any other Irishman - but looks set to fall short of expectation

Rory McIlroy has struggled in the heat of Majors. Photo: Getty Images

Rory McIlroy has struggled in the heat of Majors. Photo: Getty Images

Another Major, another Rory McIlroy no-show. It seems like a mental block at this stage. When, after surging into contention on Friday, he compiled an appalling triple bogey on the 12th, it almost felt like McIlroy was subconsciously sabotaging his chances.

You recalled that opening round at last year's British Open when he seemed unable to handle the expectation surrounding him on home soil and took the pressure off by immediately removing himself from contention.

That was the fifth missed cut in four years at a Major. Last year, he never looked like winning one. In his two top-10 finishes he was nine shots behind Brooks Koepka at the PGA Championship and eight behind Gary Woodland at the US Open.