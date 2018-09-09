The scheduled final round at the BMW Championship was washed out on Sunday in soggy Pennsylvania.

The scheduled final round at the BMW Championship was washed out on Sunday in soggy Pennsylvania.

McIlroy made to wait as final round of BMW Championship postponed until Monday due to heavy rain

Rory McIlroy currently sits on 16-under par at the event, now just one shot behind leader Justin Rose after the Northern Irishman produced another scintillating round of 63 on Saturday to go with his opening 62.

However his tilt at a second PGA Tour title in 2018 was put on hold as officials declared the Aronimink course in suburban Philadelphia unplayable as persistent rain fell on an already waterlogged layout.

They postponed the final round until Monday, but with more rain forecast overnight there is no guarantee they will be able to complete the penultimate FedExCup playoff event.

Officials are leaving their options open.

It could become a 54-hole tournament, in which case Englishman Justin Rose would win with his 17-under-par total.

Reuters