McIlroy lets history slip away as Cameron Smith grabs Claret Jug

Rory McIlroy acknowledges the fans on the 18th after finishing his final round. Photo by: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

Gerry McIlroy stood alone on the balcony of Rusacks Hotel overlooking the 18th green on the Old Course hoping for a miracle. It didn’t happen.

Rory McIlroy need to pitch in from 33 yards for eagle to force a play-off with Cameron Smith for The 150th Open, but his last gasp shot at glory and that elusive fifth Major win would bounce inches from the hole and scamper 20 feet past from where he would two putt for the 18th time in a row.

Much will be made of the fact McIlroy hit all 18 greens in regulation and had 36 putts on a day when Smith produced a sensational performance with the wand over the vast Old Course greens, single putting six times on the back nine as he outscored McIlroy by more than five shots for strokes gained putting, taking just 29 putts.

He had just official 12 putts on the back nine, knocking in five birdies in a row from the 10th to snatch the lead before making clutch pars at the 15th, 16th and 17th to all but slam the door on the world No 2.

There was a chink of light for the Co Down man when Smith missed the 17th left and sat behind the famous Road Hole bunker.

But the man with the mullet used the contours to his advantage and putted around the most famous bunker in golf, leaving himself a 10-footer for par he brushed confidently into the hole like a man brushing a crumb off a tablecloth.

As Smith left himself needing to two-putt from 75 feet from just short of the 18th for his eighth birdie of the day, McIlroy knew he needed to birdie the last two holes. He hit a lovely approach to 18 feet at the 17th but his putt missed left and his race was all but run.

Now eight years without a Major win, he admitted this was one that got away. It will hurt.

A shootout with Hovland, who shot 74 to tie for fourth with Tommy Fleetwood, never materialised and lacking forward momentum, he had nothing under the hood when he was required to stamp his foot on the accelerator coming down the stretch.

While McIlroy two-putted the fifth and 10th to go two shots clear, he hit just one iron shot inside 10 feet in the final round – at the 398-yard third – and missed the resulting six-footer there.

“Disappointed obviously,” McIlroy said as he was left to rue his failure to birdie the ninth, 12th or 14th.

“Yeah, I felt like I didn’t do much wrong today, but I didn’t do much right either. If I had made the birdies there from good positions, it probably would have been a different story.

“But, look, I got beaten by a better player this week. 20-under par for four rounds of golf around here is really, really impressive playing, especially to go out and shoot 64 today to get it done.” Admitting he’d rue his missed chances, he added: “I’m playing some of the best golf I’ve played in a long time. So it’s just a matter of keep knocking on the door, and eventually one will open.

“I’ll be OK. At the end of the day, it’s not life or death. I’ll have other chances to win the Open Championship and other chances to win Majors. It’s one that I feel like I let slip away, but there will be other opportunities.”

If Tiger Woods is correct, McIlroy will be 41 by the time The Open returns to the Old Course and he may never have a better opportunity to join the likes of Bobby Jones, Jack Nicklaus, Seve Ballesteros or Woods himself as an Open winner at the Home of Golf.

“I mean, I wish that I had hit it a little closer with some approach shots, and I wish I’d have holed a couple more putts,” he said. “I missed an opportunity on three . . . I guess I had sort of half-looks on six and nine. The putter just went a little cold today compared to the last three days.”

Smith was four shots back at the start of the day and never gave up.

He birdied the second from nine feet, two-putted the fifth, then birdied the 10th (5ft), 11th (16ft), 12th (11ft), 13th (18ft) and 14th (5ft) to lead on 19-under before finishing in style.

“To do it the way I did today was pretty cool to be back and really apply pressure, keep holing putts,” Smith said. “Yeah, it was awesome.”

There are indications he and fellow Australians Adam Scott and Marc Leishman will be joining LIV Golf along with Ryder Cup skipper Henrik Stenson and Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama.

“I just won the British Open, and you’re asking about that,” Smith said under questioning. “I think that’s pretty . . . not that good.”

The question was asked again.

“I don’t know, mate,” Smith said. “My team around me worries about all that stuff. I’m here to win golf tournaments.”

He certainly answered the Major question yesterday. “He’s just made for the big stage, he really is,” Scott said.