McIlroy hits 65 but DeChambeau keeps lead at BMW Championship despite mixed third round

Rory McIlroy tees off from the eighth hole during the third round of the BMW Championship at Caves Valley Golf Club. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

Bryson DeChambeau continued his imperious Friday form into the opening nine at the third round of the BMW Championship but struggled after the turn.

The American signed for a career-best of 60 in Baltimore in his second round and cantered to a strong lead with back-to-back eagles on the fourth and fifth on Saturday.

He reached the 10th on a six-under 30 but made hard work for himself after the turn, carding two bogeys and a double bogey across four holes to finish on 67 and 21 under for the tournament.

This was good enough to share the lead with Patrick Cantlay, who eagled the second and picked up five more shots before bogeying the 18th in a round of 66.

Sungjae Im is third on 18 under, a shot ahead of a quartet including Rory McIlroy and Sam Burns who both carded a 65.

World number one and US Open winner Jon Rahm hit a 70 to sit eighth on 16 under, while Paul Casey is tied for 16th on 10 under and Lee Westwood is two shots behind that tied for 26th.

Meanwhile, Ireland's Shane Lowry had a 71 to drop into a tie for 40th on six under.