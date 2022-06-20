McIlroy convinced he will win more Majors as Power targets Irish Open

RORY McIlroy and Séamus Power saw nothing but positives after contending for the US Open at Brookline.

McIlroy was left to rue his 73 on Saturday as he closed with a 69 to finish four shots behind Matt Fitzpatrick on two-under.

The Co Down star (33) moved up one spot to second in the world as the ever-improving Power jumped four places to a career-best 37th following his tie for 12th after a 70.

But while McIlroy has finished second, eighth and tied fifth in the first three Majors of the year and had 16 top-10 finishes from 29 Major starts since last winning one in 2014, he's more upbeat than ever about ending his near eight-year drought.

"If I'd turned that 73 yesterday into a 70, I would have been right up there," McIlroy said. "I guess I was only three back going into today, but I maybe left myself a little bit too far back.

"But it is a third major of the year gone, I had two opportunities, two near misses. Funny, the best finish feels like the one I didn't have a chance. Second at Augusta feels like it wasn't a missed opportunity, whereas Southern Hills and here do. At least I am contending at the business end of the leaderboards again in these big tournaments again and that's a positive."

Optimistic about the future, he added: "I am good enough to win another major championship. Not just another, I'm good enough, I'm 33, I still feel like I have got another 10 years left of prime golf, so that is 40 opportunities and I feel like I am good enough to win a few of those, so just a matter of keeping myself in position and just keep doing the right things."

Power was also wondering what might have been in Boston, but having finished tied 27th on his Masters debut and tied ninth in his first US PGA before coming joint 12th in his first US Open (all three from the tougher side of the draw), the Majors clearly suit his never-say-die attitude.

"It's the type of golf where I kind of I pride myself on that," he said. "I've been slower, and I've had to grind the whole way up and I feel like in these set ups, that's going to help you more.

"There's going to be no second where you give up. You will do whatever you can to hang in there and I think that helps in these events. It was the same in Tulsa. Scrappy pars are just as valuable as hitting beautiful shots to 30 feet and having these tough putts. I think it kind of suits me, and obviously, it's been fun and hopefully, I can keep it up in St Andrews. To be in contention there would be pretty special."

He will be one of just five top-50 players in the field for next week’s Horizon Irish Open at Mount Juliet alongside Shane Lowry (24th), Tyrrell Hatton (26th), Thomas Pieters (35th) and defending champion Lucas Herbert (48th) and he hopes to put on a show.

"I played Mount Juliet all the way back in the South-Eastern Alliance and I really can't wait to get back,” Power said.

“I haven't played the Irish Open since 2019 in Lahinch, so it's going to be fantastic. So I get to stay home and then play JP's event and be home for the rest of the week and then head over to St Andrews, which I love as well.”

He’s certainly a far better player now.

"A lot (different)," he said, comparing the Power who was 303rd in Co Clare in 2019 to the 36th ranked player he is today. "I was struggling at the time going to Lahinch. I was delighted at the time to be there.

"I'd like to think I'm a lot better player now, so I'm really looking forward to it.”

While he's frustrated the DP World Tour has not announced the start of Ryder Cup qualifying — the LIV Golf row is likely delaying the formulation of the criteria— he’s happy to have the chance to continue winning Race to Dubai and FedEx Cup points.

"It'll be fun once it gets started, so you can at least see yourself on the board and racking up some points," said the Tooraneena man who is 23rd in the FedEx Cup with McIlroy third and Shane Lowry 25th and 25th in the Race to Dubai.

"I really turned (my long game) around going into today, so hopefully, I can get some putts to drop over the next few weeks and get some FedEx Cup and Race to Dubai Points over the summer."