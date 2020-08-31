McIlroy challenge fails to ignite as Woods tries to find positives

Rory McIlroy's challenge for the BMW Championship never recovered from an opening hole bogey as he finished with a one-over par round of 71 for a three-over total and a tie for 12th.

McIlroy admitted that his mind was elsewhere as he and his wife Erica prepare for the birth of their first child with the 31-year-old due to fly back to Jupiter, their home town in Florida, last night.

McIlroy's weekend rounds of 73 and 71 contrasted hugely to Jon Rahm's 66 and 64 as the Spaniard headed for a play-off with Dustin Johnson. Tiger Woods, meanwhile, saved the best until last, his 71 meant that he had recorded four over-par rounds in a tournament for the first time in 10 years.

Woods's 11-over total left him outside the top 50 and way off what was needed to see him qualify in the top 30 in the FedEx standings who go forward to Atlanta. Instead, Woods will now have a fortnight to fix his faults before the US Open, the year's second major, takes place at Winged Foot. At least he feels like he has enjoyed/endured an appropriate test.

"This golf course was basically a US Open, with the rough being as high as it is and fairways narrow," Woods said. "Look at the scores and I don't think that we've seen scores like this in a non-major in a very long time. This was a great ramp-up for me for the US Open.

"I wish I was playing next week, but I've got a couple weeks off. I certainly haven't putted as well as I would have liked, and with the scores being as low as they have been, I just haven't been able to shoot the low scores I needed."

Woods also admitted that his back "ached every day", which is hardly what his fans want to hear with not only the US Open approaching, but also the Masters in November.

On the European Tour, Rasmus Hojgaard completed a Tiger-esque achievement when winning his second title at the age of 19. The Dane moved into the world's top 70 with his play-off win in the ISPS Handa UK Championship at The Belfry. That ranking only gives an inkling of Hojgaard's rise.

His identical twin, Nicolai, is also a Tour professional, who finished second in last year's Dutch Open. But for now, Rasmus has stolen the fraternal march, adding to the Mauritius Open title he won last December.

Hojgaard's form during the UK Swing has verged on the ridiculous.

He played four of the six events, recorded four top-six finishes, including a third, a second and now a first.

Hojgaard earned €156,825 to top the final Mini Order of Merit for the UK Swing and move to fourth in the Race to Dubai as Clandeboye's Jonathan Caldwell closed with a 72 to finish tied 39th on one under (€5,442).

In amateur golf, Joe Long (23) defeated Joe Harvey 4&3 in the final of the 125th Amateur Championship at Royal Birkdale.

At 897th in the World Amateur Golf Rankings, Harvey was thrilled to beat Kilkenny's Mark Power 3&2 in Saturday's semi-finals but the Bristol man had to bow to his friend Long in yesterday's 36-hole decider. Long (23) never trailed at any stage and after forging a two-up lead after the first 18 holes, he cancelled out wins for Harvey at the 19th, 23rd and 27th with wins at the 21st, 25th, 26th, 28th and 29th.

The world No 108 closed out the match by holing a 15-footer for half in birdie fours at the 33rd and is now exempt for the 149th Open at Royal St George's and the US Open at Torrey Pines, and will receive the traditional invitation to play at the Masters Tournament in April.

