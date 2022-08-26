McIlroy battles back from triple bogey start at East Lake

Rory McIlroy had an eventful first round of the TOUR Championship at East Lake

Rory McIlroy made an incredible comeback from a nightmare start to keep his hopes of a third FedEx Cup win alive with a miraculous three-under 67 in the Tour Championship.

The Holywood star racked up a triple-bogey seven after driving out of bounds at the first, then bogeyed the short second before playing the remaining 16 holes in seven-under.

He mixed another three bogeys with eight birdies and an eagle three at sixth, where holed a 35-yard pitch, to share fifth on seven-under-par.

But having started the tournament six shots behind FedEx Cup leader Scottie Scheffler under the staggered start, he’s now eight behind the world number one who shot 65 to lead by five shots from Xander Schauffele, who shot 66, on 15-under at East Lake.

“Not the ideal way to start but I thought of Tom Kim who started with a quad and went on to win in Greensboro a few weeks ago,” said McIlroy afterwards.

“It’s a long golf tournament it’s the first hole but starting six shots back to put yourself nine back after the first is not ideal but I battled back really well and showed a lot of resilience out there and I am proud of that.”

Clandeboye’s Jonathan Caldwell knocked in five birdies in a 68 lead the Irish challenge in the Omega European Masters in Switzerland.

He shares 32nd on two-under-par, six shots behind South Africa’s Thriston Lawrence and Spain’s Alejandro Cañizares, who shot eight-under 62s to lead by two strokes.

David Carey and Mallow’s James Sugrue were 54th after 69s but Paul Dunne shot 70, Niall Kearney 76 and Cormac Sharvin 79 to leave them outside the projected cut line.

On the Challenge Tour, Paul McBride shot a three-under 68 to share 27th in the Indoor Golf Group Challenge in Helsingborg.

He’s five shots behind Sweden’s Oscar Lengden, who posted a course record 63 to lead by a shot from France’s Clement Sordet and England’s Max Orrin.

Gavin Moynihan posted a one-under 70 to share 72nd as Tom McKibbin and amateur Hugh Foley shot 72s and John Murphy had a 78 with a quadruple bogey eight at his second hole.

In the Women’s World Amateur Team Championship for the Espirito Santo Trophy in Paris, Ireland slipped from 17th to tied 20th at halfway, 18 shots behind Sweden, as Beth Coulter shot a three-over 74 and Lauren Walsh a 75 at Le Golf National with Anna Foster’s 76 discounted.

Meanwhile, Leinster claimed the double in the Men’s and Women’s Interprovincials at Moyvalley Hotel and Golf Resort.

Leinster beat Ulster 5½–3½ to win the women’s title as Munster beat Connacht 6-3 to finish third.

In the men’s event, Leinster denied Connacht back-to-back championships when they beat Munster 8½-2½ to win on a countback – 20-19 — as Connacht’s 8-3 win over third-placed Ulster proved in vain.

European Masters, Live, Sky Sports, 12.30pm;

Tour Championship, Live, Sky Sports, 5.30pm