McIlroy back in FedEx Cup hunt with super 66 at East Lake

Rory McIlroy staged a sensational back-nine rally to keep his hopes of a third FedEx Cup title alive with a battling 66 in the Tour Championship at East Lake.

The former world No 1 was two-over after following a three-putt at the first with another bogey at the fourth.

But he made seven birdies against just one dropped shot in his last 14 holes to move into the top 10 on eight-under.

Starting the day tied 17th, nine shots behind FedEx Cup leader Patrick Cantlay, he made a 12-footer at the fifth in turn in one-over before racing home in five-under 30.

After struggling from the tee in round one, he missed just one fairway on the back nine and made birdies at the 10th, 11th and 13th before following a bogey at the 14th with three birdies in a row to finish.

“I hit a few more fairways, or at least if I did miss fairways, I was just missing them,” McIlroy said.

“I got off to a poor start and then once I got it going there on the back nine and just kept hitting good iron shots pretty close and converting few of them.

“And then I finished with a flourish. I birdied those last three holes and played those ones really well.

“To be two-over through four and play the last 14 in six-under was a really good effort to at least just keep myself in the tournament.”

On the European Tour, Min Woo Lee heads into the weekend at the DS Automobiles Italian Open with a two-shot lead after following up his opening 64 with a 68 at Marco Simone in Rome.

Chasing his second win this season, the Australian (23) lead on 10-under from last month’s D+D Real Czech Masters champion Johannes Veerman, Ryder Cup star Tommy Fleetwood, two-time European Tour winner Mikko Korhonen and Spain’s Adri Arnaus.

Ryder Cup wildcard hopeful Henrik Stenson shot a level-par 71 to sit in a five-way tie for sixth, a shot further back with another Ryder Cup contender, Frenchman Victor Perez, five off the pace after a 67.

Clandeboye’s Jonathan Caldwell made two eagle threes and three birdies in a 68 to move up to 26th on three-under, but Cormac Sharvin missed his sixth cut in a row on eight-over after a 72.

On the Challenge Tour, Michael Hoey fired a bogey-free nine-under 63 to move into a tie for fourth on nine-under in the weather-delayed British Challenge at The Belfry.

Up to 26th in the Road to Mallorca standings in the race for 20 European Tour cards following last week’s joint runner-up finish at the B-NL Challenge Trophy, he was four shots behind England’s Todd Clements and Chile’s Hugo Leon.

Kinsale’s John Murphy shot 70 and Gavin Moynihan a bogey-free 67 to share 13th on seven-under with Tom McKibbin 50th after a 67.

In amateur golf, local knowledge proved key as Co. Sligo golfers claimed four of the 19 slots available in yesterday’s 18-hole qualifier in the 66-man field for the 72-hole West of Ireland Amateur Open at Rosses Point today.

Dooks’ Conor Hickey, The Island’s Sean Dowling and Galway Bay’s Andrew Hickey fired three-under 68s to top the qualifiers, one stroke better than a three-man group that included Co. Sligo’s Sean McLoughlin Seven players on 72 were forced to battle it out for the final four spots in a five-hole play-off with Newlands’ Charlie Connell and Douglas’ Mel Deasy eliminated after bogeys at the first before Ballyneety’s Morgan O’Sullivan, Co. Sligo’s David Brady and Corrstown’s Darren McCormack advanced with pars at the second.

It took three further holes before Co. Sligo’s Aodhagan Brady birdied the 18th hole to earn the final spot and eliminate Athlone’s Charlie Kelly.

“I thought it was over on the second hole, when I missed the par putt,” said Brady after joining his cousin David in the field.

“It’s exciting to be qualified. This is the first time I tried to qualify. Everything is a bonus from here.”