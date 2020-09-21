| 17.9°C Dublin

McIlroy and rivals need to match DeChambeau – not moan about the 'mad scientist'

Bryson DeChambeau long-hitting style has garnered a lot of comment as he won the US Open over the weekend.

GOLF, like any sport, is populated with heroes and anti-heroes.

But aren’t those denounced as anti-heroes also heroes to those who choose to admire them?

Maybe it all comes down to your sense of perspective, a commodity about as rare these days as a safely operative vaccine for Covid-19. Our best guess is they’ll find the vaccine quicker. There was a time over the weekend, until his collapse on the back nine, when Patrick Reed seemed the most likely contender to threaten Bryson DeChambeau’s relentless march towards his national title.