McIlroy and Maguire combine magical with human to lurk in US

Rory McIlroy watches his tee shot on the 18th hole during the second round of the Memorial golf tournament in Dublin, Ohio. Photo: AP

Rory McIlroy and Leona Maguire know it's all about avoiding mistakes, but they also showed they have the guts to go for glory as they produced two magical fairway woods to keep their victory hopes alive in the US.

While McIlroy is a week away from the US Open at the Country Club at Brookline, the four-time Major winner gave notice he will be a factor in Boston when he made a spectacular eagle three and four birdies in a three-under 69 to share fifth place at halfway in the Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village.

The Co Down man (33) was frustrated by three "silly bogeys" but he showed in reducing the 541-yard fifth to a pair of 269-yard five-woods and a six-foot putt, he's not afraid to risk things.

"I felt l made a couple of silly bogeys yesterday and a couple of silly bogeys today, but other than that, I played very, very well," McIlroy said.

At five-under, he was just two shots behind clubhouse leader Denny McCarthy, whose 69 gave him a one-shot lead over Davis Riley with Shane Lowry just outside the top 10 on three-under after missed fairways led to three bogeys that cancelled out the three birdies in his 72.

Keen to win Jack Nicklaus' tournament for the first time, McIlroy knows what he must do in Ohio.

"I've hit it in the fairway pretty often," he said. "As it firms up, I think just the premium's on ball-striking, hitting fairways and hitting greens. If you can do that around here, you're going to have a chance."

Like McIlroy, Maguire (27) knows she has to avoid big mistakes in the US Women's Open at Pine Needles in North Carolina, even after carding a second successive 70 to sit comfortably inside the top 20, seven shots behind American Mina Harigae on two-under.

As Harigae added a 69 to her opening 64 to head Korea's Hyejin Choi by two shots on seven-under, she was left to rue three bogeys and a double-bogey at the 14th.

But she was also pleased to make six birdies and take her haul for the week to 10 with the pick of them a 230-yard approach to 11 feet at the 17th.

"I think I did a really good job at staying patient, staying disciplined, committing to my targets into the greens," Maguire said after making two birdies in her last four holes.

"I've never shot under par in the US Open before, so I've done it two days in a row, which is nice. Just more of the same for the weekend."

Conscious of disaster lurking at every turn, she said: "That's the challenge of a US Open. You can't switch off for a second. You have to keep committing to your targets and just try and hit them in the right spots and take advantage.

"Ultimately, I'm still quite a ways back. It feels pretty bunched, so you never know what's going to happen. I've had quite a few birdies, more birdies than I expected over the last two days, so I'm trying to keep those bogeys off the card for the weekend."

Stephanie Meadow felt she needed a "miracle" to make the cut after a 74 left her on four-over. "It was pretty bad, to be honest,” Meadow confessed.

“Just sloppy. Really sloppy. I was looking pretty good for a birdie (on the par-five 15th), three yards off the front of the green (in two), and ended up with a bogey. You just can't do that in a major."

At the Porsche European Open in Hamburg, 2017 winner Jordan Smith shot 68 to head Victor Perez by two shots on six-under at Green Eagle Golf, where Niall Kearney shot 72 but missed the weekend by two shots on six-over as Cormac Sharvin (12 over) and Jonathan Caldwell (16 over) exited early again.

Only Kinsale's John Murphy made the level par cut in the D+D REAL Czech Challenge, carding a 68 to make it on two-under, four shots behind David Boote, Ugo Coussaud and Lorenzo Scalise at Golf & Spa Kunětická Hora.

David Carey was sixth overnight and Tom McKibbin 12th, but both carded seven-over 77s to miss the level par cut comfortably.

Gavin Moynihan missed by a shot after a 71, Conor Purcell by three following a 70 as Paul Dunne's 74 left him on four-over with Carey with McKibbin five-over and Paul McBride 10-over after a round of 73.

In the Asian Tour's International Series England at Slaley Hall, Graeme McDowell shot 69 to share 13th on three-under, three shots behind South Africa's Justin Harding and Korea's Joohyung Kim as Waterford's Kevin Phelan missed the three-over cut by three shots after a 75.

European Open, 12.0

The Memorial Tournament, 5.0

US Women’s Open, 6.0

(All live on Sky Sports)