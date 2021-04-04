McIlroy aims to turn up the volume on Grand design

With Masters fans set to stream into Augusta National once more, there’s the feeling that all may soon be well in the world of golf. Though attendances will be significantly down on normal, Amen Corner will carry its beguiling splash of colour, sadly missing from the 2020 staging last November.

That was when world number one, Dustin Johnson, swept to a five-stroke triumph behind closed doors with a record 20-under-par aggregate of 268. Now, only five months later, we’re looking to the 85th Masters beginning next Thursday, and the prospect of “a limited number of patrons on the grounds,” according to Augusta’s director of communications, the admirably named Regina O’Brien.

Normally, attendances would be around 50,000 on each of the practice days, reducing to an estimated 40,000 when competition gets under way. Under the latest, Covid arrangements, however, locals are hoping for figures ranging somewhere between 30 and 50 per cent of normal, which would represent a daily total of 15,000 to 20,000.

It means we may anticipate the wonderfully emotive cheering which has become such an intrinsic part of the surge to victory on Masters Sunday. In which context, Irish prospects will rest on two familiar challengers, Rory McIlroy and the reigning Open champion, Shane Lowry.

A particularly interesting aspect of Johnson’s attempt to retain the title is the revelation that the game’s coolest dude very clearly felt the heat of the final round last November. This was highlighted recently by American scribe, Jim McCabe.

On that fateful morning, it seems Johnson clean forgot to eat his breakfast and bring his favourite snack of almond butter and jelly sandwiches and juices to the golf course. This was revealed by Michael Parks, his personal chef, no less, who said: “It was all nerves. I mean, he didn’t touch his breakfast, and he always eats his breakfast.”

The player himself admitted: “I was definitely a little nervous. Not in a bad way; just because it meant so much to me.”

Historically, the Masters has been noted for the severity of Augusta’s greens, which even got to six-time champion Jack Nicklaus. “People don’t realise you really have to have super nerves to putt those greens,” he said. “They are very, very difficult.”

It was always so, even back on the Bermuda surfaces of 1948 when Claude Harmon captured the title. “Reading a green (at Augusta) is like reading the small type in a contract,” said Butch’s father. “If you don’t read it with painstaking care, you are likely to be in trouble.”

America’s leading sports psychologist, Dr Bob Rotella, is fascinated by the effect the Masters has on players. And he has reached an interesting conclusion through a study of Johnson who, as it happens, prefers self-help in mind matters.

“I have spent my life teaching people to not think, crazy as that sounds,” Rotella told Golf Digest. “Too many thoughts, especially in golf, can be paralysing. Dustin has a wonderful ability to be very interested in what he’s doing but to under-react to everything. He never panics. Nothing seems to bother him.”

Though his form has been moderate in the build-up to the Masters, you couldn’t tell from his recent disclosures. Asked if his life had been changed dramatically by last November’s success, his laconic reply was: “No, but my closet has a Green Jacket. That’s the only thing that’s changed.”

Was this all that mattered? “Yes, yes. You are correct.”

Had he brought it with him on his travels? “A couple of times. But most of the time it just stays in the closet.”

For McIlroy, the essence of the Masters challenge hasn’t changed since he first had the chance of completing the career Grand Slam in 2015. The key is the extent to which his current thinking may be influenced by his relationship with coach Pete Cowen.

Which brings to mind how his first coach, Michael Bannon, felt on being given charge of the gifted youngster even before his hands had developed sufficiently to hold a golf club properly. “When I thought of Gerry and Rosie, Rory’s parents, and the great responsibility they gave me, it often filled me with trepidation,” said Bannon. “It made me conscious of telling him not simply the right things, but things that would be right for him. Imagine if I told him the wrong thing . . .”

I especially remember 2009 at Augusta National where Bannon walked with McIlroy who was tied 20th on his Masters debut. After a solid opening 72, the player found himself in the group ahead of Tiger Woods for his second round on the Friday. Among other things, it prompted humorous speculation among some observers as to which player had the stronger support.

In the event, the excitement grew after McIlroy carded successive birdies on the third and fourth. That’s when I introduced Bannon to Michael Bonallack who had joined the debutant’s gallery, resplendent in his green jacket as a member of the host club.

On being warmly complimented about McIlroy’s exemplary technique, the coach modestly acknowledged: “He’s doing all right.” To which Bonallack, a five-time winner of the British Amateur, responded: “You can certainly say that”, before adding: “Don’t, don’t let anybody touch him.”

Bannon later told me: “I always kept an eye on Rory, checking if there was ever anything out of place. Then I’d tell him the reason, while being careful not to say too much, because there are many ways to teach people golf. And he trusted me and went with it. Above all, I allowed him to be himself.”

This, of course, is the 10th anniversary of McIlroy’s dramatic collapse in pursuit of Masters glory. The Augusta Chronicle reported that at 2.40pm on Sunday, April 10, 2011, the pride of Holywood began his final round on 12-under par — four strokes clear of the field. It further informed us that at 4.52, “McIlroy’s round comes unglued when his tee shot on No 10 ends up between two cabins, well left of the fairway.”

At 5.03, the player finally found the 10th green and three minutes later, he tapped in for a seven. By 5.28, he had missed a putt for par on the short 12th to post a double-bogey five, which knocked him out of the top 10. It had taken only 36 minutes to shatter a dream. At 6.47, Charl Schwartzel rolled in a 15-footer on the 18th for a fourth successive birdie and a highly improbable victory by two strokes over Jason Day and Adam Scott, in a share of second place.

With a closing round of 80, McIlroy was tied 15th. His homeward journey of 43 comprised figures of: 7 5 5; 5 4 6; 3 4 4. Psychological solutions for what was perceived as his ongoing torment continued to be on offer up to the US Open at Congressional, which he won by eight strokes, two months and nine days later.

If you were to compile a short list of players with the necessary golfing gifts to conquer Augusta National, Lowry would certainly be among them. How could you possibly ignore the admirable driving and inventive short game which delivered such a glorious dividend at Royal Portrush in July 2019? Yet his overall Masters record is surprisingly poor. In five attempts, his most productive challenge has been a share of 25th place behind Johnson last November. “It was a disappointing finish, given the chances I had, but I learned a lot,” he said after a closing 72.

The standard set by Johnson would suggest Lowry has still some way to travel in this, a second chance at justifying his status as the reigning Open champion at Augusta. From his recent experience in the WGC Match Play in Austin, he will be acutely aware of the quality he has to overcome.

Reigning US Open champion, Bryson DeChambeau, Players champion, Justin Thomas, the hugely gifted Jon Rahm and the rejuvenated Jordan Spieth, represent quite a handful of talent, apart from Johnson and the Match Play winner, Billy Horschel.

Those of us who delighted in the 2007 Walker Cup at Royal Co Down, retain special memories of the top singles matches in which McIlroy lost to Horschel by one hole on the opening day and then gained revenge by beating the American 4 and 2 on day two. Then, of course, there was Horschel’s $10m FedEx Cup bonanza in professional ranks.

Moderate players have occasionally had the good fortune to stumble to unlikely success in one of the game’s Major championships. But it’s becoming increasingly difficult to do.

And one suspects the challenge is about to become all the more daunting, with eager fans making themselves heard along the most treacherous stretch at Major level.

The Masters, Augusta

Thursday to Sunday