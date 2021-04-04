| -0.2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

McIlroy aims to turn up the volume on Grand design

Dermot Gilleece

Augusta will regain some normality this week with fans and colour but the challenge for players endures

The essence of the challenge at Augusta National hasn't changed for Rory McIlroy since his Masters debut. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile Expand
Dustin Johnson Expand

Close

The essence of the challenge at Augusta National hasn't changed for Rory McIlroy since his Masters debut. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

The essence of the challenge at Augusta National hasn't changed for Rory McIlroy since his Masters debut. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Dustin Johnson

Dustin Johnson

/

The essence of the challenge at Augusta National hasn't changed for Rory McIlroy since his Masters debut. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

With Masters fans set to stream into Augusta National once more, there’s the feeling that all may soon be well in the world of golf. Though attendances will be significantly down on normal, Amen Corner will carry its beguiling splash of colour, sadly missing from the 2020 staging last November.

That was when world number one, Dustin Johnson, swept to a five-stroke triumph behind closed doors with a record 20-under-par aggregate of 268. Now, only five months later, we’re looking to the 85th Masters beginning next Thursday, and the prospect of “a limited number of patrons on the grounds,” according to Augusta’s director of communications, the admirably named Regina O’Brien.

Normally, attendances would be around 50,000 on each of the practice days, reducing to an estimated 40,000 when competition gets under way. Under the latest, Covid arrangements, however, locals are hoping for figures ranging somewhere between 30 and 50 per cent of normal, which would represent a daily total of 15,000 to 20,000.

Top Videos

Privacy