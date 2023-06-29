McGrane and McCormack claim PGA in Ireland wins

Damien McGrane was back in the winner’s circle last week when he carded a six-under-par 66 to win the Bunclody Pro-Am at Bunclody Golf and Fishing Club.

The Carlow Golf Club professional made eight birdies at the challenging Co Wexford club, picking up shots at the first and sixth, then four in a row at the eighth, ninth, 10th and 11th before making two more birdies at the 13th and 15th.

He dropped his only two shots at the par-three seventh and 17th holes but still won by three strokes from Spa’s Simon Thornton and by four from Limerick’s Tim Rice.

McGrane also led home the winning pro-am team by a shot from Michael McGeady and Patrick Geraghty with 87 points.

In the Mount Juliet Estate Pro-Am, Brian McCormack Jnr made seven birdies in a five-under-par 67 to win by two strokes from Mounter Wolseley Golf and Country Club’s Sean O’Donoghue.

McCormack Jnr birdied the first, fourth, fifth, ninth, 10th, 11th and 13th with his dropped shots coming at the second and seventh.

O’Donoghue made five birdies and a double-bogey five at the short third in his 69.

Rice made six birdies in a two-under-par 7o to share third place with McGuirk Golf’s Neil O’Briain and The K Club’s Liam Grehan while the team prize went to Richard Kilpatrick’s charges, who edged out Gary Murphy’s by a shot with 89 points.

The circuit continues at Newlands tomorrow and Elm Park on Tuesday.