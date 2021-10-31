McDowell and Power finish joint 12th as Lucas Herbert holds off Patrick Reed to take win in stormy Bermuda

Lucas Herbert of Australia poses with the trophy after winning the Butterfield Bermuda Championship at Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton, Bermuda. (Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

Australian Lucas Herbert survived blustery weather conditions and a strong challenge from Patrick Reed to claim his maiden PGA Tour title with victory at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

The 25-year-old, who went into the decisive day four shots off the pace, kept his cool in howling wind and rain to finish 15 under par following a final round of 69.

American Reed charged up the leaderboard on Sunday but his impressive six-under 65 left him agonisingly short, a single stroke behind the champion and tied for second with New Zealand's Danny Lee.

Fourth-placed Patrick Rodgers was a shot further back while overnight leader Taylor Pendrith spectacularly fell out of contention.

Canadian Pendrith surrendered a three-shot advantage to finish joint fifth alongside Scott Stallings after three bogeys and a double bogey left him five over on the day and 12 under overall.

Former US Open champion Graeme McDowell, Ireland's Seamus Power and Scotland's Russell Knox were among five players to finish joint 12th on 10 under.

Testing weather conditions prompted the action to be temporarily suspended, with players forced to kneel down and shelter while holding onto their umbrellas.

Tournament winner Herbert previously triumphed twice on the European Tour.

Those victories came at the 2020 Omega Dubai Desert Classic, when he won in a playoff against South Africa's Christiaan Bezuidenhout, and the 2021 Dubai Duty Free Irish Open.