Mayo star John William Burke (12) steals show with ace on par four in stunning 12-under 59

Young Mayo golfer John William Burke (12) shot a stunning round of 59 at Ballycastle in Co Antrim recently Expand

Adam McKendry

Meet the 12-year-old who is the envy of golfers worldwide as he not only shot his first hole-in-one but also achieved the rare feat of having a sub-60 score in the same round.

Playing in the final event of the year on the Irish Junior Golf Tour at Ballycastle on Thursday, Mayo’s John William Burke had a sensational round, shooting an incredible 12-under 59 and not only that, but he also capped off the day with
his first ace, which was made even more impressive as it came on a par-four.

