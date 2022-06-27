Matthew Wolff has now signed on to the Saudi LIV Tour

Three more players have joined the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Series ahead of this week’s second event in the United States.

American Matthew Wolff, Mexico’s Carlos Ortiz and world ranked number two amateur Eugenio Chacarra will make their LIV debuts at Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club in Oregon from June 30-July 2.

Wolff (77) and Ortiz (119) are ranked outside the world’s top 75, but both players have won on the PGA Tour.

The 23-year-old Wolff won the 3M Open in July 2019 less than one month after turning professional, while Ortiz triumphed at the 2020 Houston Open.

“LIV Golf is providing new opportunities for the best players in the world to compete, and our field in Portland reflects that,” said Greg Norman, chief executive and commissioner of LIV Golf.

The PGA Tour indefinitely banned all its members, including the likes of Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson and Sergio Garcia, within minutes of the players teeing off in the first LIV event at Centurion Club, near London, earlier this month.